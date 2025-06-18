The Morning Briefing: Dems' Fave Argument for Illegals Just Took a Kick to the Groin

Top O' the Briefing

We can't really say that there has been a debate about illegal immigration in this country. For as long as I can remember — which is a very long time — it's just been a lot of demagoguery from the Democrats and a lot of empty rhetoric from the Republicans. The demagogues tended to get more of what they wanted.

Things have changed for the better on the Republican side of the aisle since President Trump remade the party and gave it some spine. This is from my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold:

CBP released the May Monthly Border Numbers, showing that the United States didn’t need new legislation, all it needed was a new president. On Tuesday, in a stunning turnaround that underscores the effectiveness of President Trump's restored border policies, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released the May border numbers showing zero illegal border crossings released into the interior of the United States. This is down from more than 62,000 just a year ago under the Biden administration. Additionally, illegal crossings between ports of entry have dropped by 93 percent year-over-year.

President Trump is a man of action who doesn't give one whit about what the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media think about him. He's doing his job very well, that's what is setting off the Dems and their riot minions. They had gotten used to GOP pols who would talk a good game and leave it at that.

The only semblance of an argument that the Democrats have ever had about illegal immigration is that the illegals are here doing the jobs that Americans won't do. Because of the historical lack of will to undertake the task of mass deportations, it was an argument that was difficult to disprove.

Not so much anymore. This is from Catherine:

Democrats want you to believe only illegal aliens would take farming, factory, hotel, and restaurant jobs. They’re flat out lying. This past week, ICE raided Glenn Valley Foods, resulting in the biggest worksite immigration raid in Nebraska’s history. Dozens of illegal aliens who were employed at the meat-packing plant were removed for deportation, according to Revolver. And this enforcement of immigration law had an interesting result that Democrats would hate to admit: Americans immediately showed up to apply for the open jobs.

The notion that illegal immigrants became a significant part of the labor pool in the United States because Americans just decided to stop working is absurd. American workers were replaced with cheaper options, plain and simple. Employers got addicted to their off-the-books, substandard pay laborers. It never had anything to with concern for illegal immigrants or the lack of available American workers. This is from a column I wrote on Monday:

There is no compassion for the plight of the poor migrants (as they refer to illegal immigrants), only panic about losing a labor pool that they like to keep poor and available. I'm not saying that they're modern-day slaveholders by any means. I am comfortable, however, with saying that they're somewhat plantation adjacent.

A restaurant just up the street from me was hit with a big ICE raid a couple of months ago and lost so many workers that it had to shut down for several days. It's been up and running just fine since then though. It even got a new paint job. Given the fact that the place was under ICE scrutiny, I can't imagine that the owners went out and hired a bunch of illegals in order to reopen.

American workers like to, you know, work. The Democrats have been insulting the enterprising people of this fine country long enough. Let's open up some more jobs for them.

