BREAKING: DHS Secretary Noem Rushed to Hospital

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has reportedly been rushed to the hospital, though details on why have not yet been confirmed.

CNN released the original report, which was subsequently corroborated by independent journalist Nick Sortor, who said that Noem went to the hospital in an ambulance escorted by Secret Service. The White House and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have yet to comment or confirm the report.

Advertisement

🚨 #BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been rushed to the hospital in DC



I can confirm she went by ambulance about 45 minutes ago, and that ambulance was escorted by multiple Secret Service vehicles



The nature of the emergency is unknown, but she is conscious and has… pic.twitter.com/0m4BASpm5X — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2025

Libs of TikTok, who has communicated with and gone to the Trump White House before, posted, “I’m told Secretary Kristi Noem had an allergic reaction. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and conscious.” Officials in the administration reportedly told the same thing to CBS News. There is as yet no official confirmation of this report, however.

DHS’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released statistics on illegal alien releases earlier today, praising Noem for helping secure our borders. “Thanks to the tireless efforts and diligent work of the men and women of CBP and the leadership of @POTUS and @Sec_Noem, USBP released 0 (not a single one) illegal aliens into our country in May, down from more than 62,000 in May of last year,” CBP declared. “This administration has seen the fastest improvement in American border security of all time.”

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Ilhan Omar and Migrants Who Wave Foreign Flags to Stay in America

The UK Daily Mail garnered backlash by referring to Noem as the “ICE Barbie” in its headline about the hospital visit.

PJ Media will update this story as more details are released.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!