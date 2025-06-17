BREAKING: ICE Takes NYC Mayoral Candidate Into Custody

Chris Queen | 1:19 PM on June 17, 2025
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

New York City mayoral candidate Brad Lander was part of a dramatic scene on Tuesday when a phalanx of federal agents descended on an immigration court facility in lower Manhattan and arrested the city comptroller.

Advertisement

amNewYork reports:

The city’s elected financial watchdog, and a Democratic candidate for mayor, appeared at 26 Federal Plaza on the morning of June 17 to observe immigration hearings involving individuals marked for potential deportation.

Lander’s arrest, which amNewYork observed, occurred as the comptroller and his staff walked arm-in-arm with an immigrant whom federal agents — representing ICE, the FBI and the Treasury Department, each of whom wearing masks to conceal their faces — moved to seize after a court hearing. Moments earlier, the immigrant had their case dismissed pending appeal.

The scene was chaotic, with agents attempting to separate Lander from the immigrant with whom he was walking:

Here's another angle:

Advertisement

Lander’s wife, Meg Barnette, posted on his X account: “While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE. This is still developing, and our team is monitoring the situation closely.”

Lander continually demanded to see a warrant as the agents were moving to take the individual for deportation. When one of the officers cuffed Lander to take him into custody, he declared, “You don’t have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens. I’m not obstructing, I am standing right here in the hallway… You don’t have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens asking for a judicial warrant.”

As of publication time, it's unclear what charges Lander faces. This is a developing story, and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an editor and columnist at PJ Media. He's a UGA alum (#DGD), a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and an amateur Disney historian. He's a Certified Bourbon Steward, but that doesn't make him a bourbon snob.

Subscribe to his Substack (for free), buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Chris Queen
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: 2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE NEW YORK

Recommended

Operation Rising Lion: The Mullahs Are Out of Cards — Except One Stephen Green
Unmasking the REAL 'America First' Traitors, Backstabbers, and MAGA-Phonies Scott Pinsker
Kash Patel Drops 2020 Election Interference Evidence Bombshell Matt Margolis
The Greatest CWS Pitching Performance Ever? Gage Wood Made His Case. Chris Queen
The Left Does Want a King, and We Have Receipts Matt Margolis
Trump Says USA Controls Sky Over Iran, Posts ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER’ Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Reluctantly Embracing Some Benefits of AI
The 'No Kings' Clowns Actually Do Love Tyranny
MAHA Needs to Get Behind This Big Pharma Showdown
Advertisement