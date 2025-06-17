Police Find IEDs at Home of Heavily Armed PA Man Arrested at PA 'No Kings' Rally

A man who was arrested at Saturday's "No Kings" rally in West Chester, Pa., on gun charges is now in a lot more trouble after police found a huge cache of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in his home after executing a search warrant.

Kevin Krebs, 31, was arrested at the rally after attendees flagged him for suspicious behavior when he was seen strapping on tactical gear and allegedly brandishing a firearm. He was taken into custody after police discovered that he did not have a concealed carry permit.

According to the West Chester Police arrest report:

On June 14, 2025 Officers of the West Chester Borough Police Department were alerted by members of the public that an individual was concealing a firearm and walking along the area of North High Street, West Chester, where a large rally was also gathering. Officers identified the suspect and quickly conducted a pedestrian stop. The individual was questioned and then taken into custody after a firearm was found during a search. The suspect does not have a permit for concealed carry.

According to CBS News:

The officer approached Krebs and asked if he had any weapons on him, to which he hesitated to answer. The officer noticed an empty holster on Krebs' hip and asked about a gun. Krebs admitted he had a handgun in his waistband, underneath another layer of clothing, the court documents said.

Hidden inside the suspect's yellow raincoat, police found:

A loaded Sig Sauer P320 handgun with three loaded mags

Six loaded assault rifle mags

Pepper spray

An M9 bayonet and a pocket knife

A ski mask and gloves.

Kevin Krebs of Malvern, arrested at No Kings rally in West Chester, “was in possession of fully loaded Sig Sauer P329 handgun, three loaded Sig Sauer handgun magazines, six loaded Assault Rifle magazines, an M9 bayonet knife, a pocket knife, pepper spray, ski mask & gloves.” pic.twitter.com/XuqPYTt9mt — News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) June 16, 2025

West Chester District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarob said in a statement that upon executing a search warrant of the suspect's East Whiteland Township home, detectives found "an improvised explosive device" and immediately contacted the bomb squad. That turned out to be one of many IEDs:

Investigators continued to search the inside of the residence and were able to locate approximately 13 improvised explosive devices, in addition to several sketches of explosive devices, tactical vests, and other items recovered. All improvised explosive devices were rendered safe on scene by the Montogomery County Bomb Disposal Unit. No one was injured during the execution of the search warrants, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

According to 6ABC, "Police say the pipe bombs were made using pipes or glass Coke bottles. The Montgomery County bomb squad removed and dismantled the bombs in a secure area and no one was hurt."

FBI and law enforcement officials raid the home of 31-year-old Kevin Krebs on Conestoga Road in Malvern, Pennsylvania, on June 16, 2025. As the FBI and law enforcement officials executed a search warrant, devices were found as police searched the home of Kevin Krebs who was… pic.twitter.com/ltBeYy2TVJ — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) June 17, 2025

BREAKING: 🚨 Police find a PIPE B-MB in the home of an anti-ICE activist Kevin Krebs.



Krebs was ARRESTED at the No Kings 'protest' in West Chester PA on June 14th carrying a handg-n, knives, and tactical gear.pic.twitter.com/wpXIzCigEh — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 17, 2025

Krebbs was initially released on a $250,000 bond on the condition that he surrender all his firearms to the West Chester Borough Police Department but has since been re-arrested.

6ABC reports, "He's now charged with 13 counts of Weapons of Mass Destruction, 13 counts of Possession of an Instrument of Crime, one charge of Causing a Catastrophe and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person."

Krebs is being held in the Chester County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15, 2025.

Alex Krebs, who claims to be the suspect's brother, told 6ABC, "Completely so apologetic, and so sorry that everybody was triggered or people felt uncomfortable and unsafe."

"Alex Krebs says his brother was actually in downtown West Chester in support of the protest and its message," 6ABC reported.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Krebs is a registered Democrat who voted in the 2024 election.

