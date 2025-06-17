The FBI Was Ordered to Destroy Evidence of China’s 2020 Election Plot to Help Biden

There’s been a new, disturbing development in the case of the Chinese plot to interfere in the 2020 election.

As PJ Media previously reported, on Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel handed Congress an intelligence report exposing a Chinese plot to interfere in the 2020 election. The report details how Chinese operatives mass-produced fake U.S. driver’s licenses to flood the system with fraudulent mail-in ballots, which helped Joe Biden in the process. However, the intel wasn’t investigated, corroborated, or acted on. In fact, it was quietly pulled from intelligence agencies even as then-FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress there were “no known plots” of foreign interference.

Pretty bad, right? It gets worse.

The report was sent out on Aug. 24, 2020, but was abruptly recalled by the FBI with a vague excuse about needing to “re-interview” the source. But it didn’t stop there. The bureau didn’t just recall the report; it ordered its destruction.

According to the recall notice, intelligence agencies weren’t just asked to disregard the report — they were ordered to “destroy all copies” and “remove the original report from all computer holdings.” This wasn’t routine bureaucratic cleanup. It was a deliberate effort to wipe damning evidence from existence. The FBI didn’t just bury credible intelligence about Chinese election interference; it tried to scrub it from history. And now, years later, the truth is finally surfacing: the fix was in, and so was the cover-up. Deliberate. Coordinated. And chilling.

Officials told Just the News the recall kept the FBI and other agencies from fully investigating allegations that Beijing was trying to meddle in the U.S. election to Biden’s benefit, even though corroborating evidence came in from a fellow law enforcement agency. They said U.S. Customs Border and Protection had captured 19,888 of the fake driver’s licenses -- mostly from Hong Kong and China in late July 2020 – on their way to battleground states in the Midwest. The subject line of the FBI intelligence bulletin succinctly stated the potential nature of the alleged plot: “Chinese Government Production and Export of Fraudulent US Drivers Licenses to Chinese Sympathizers in the United States, in Order to Create Tens of Thousands of Fraudulent Mail-in Votes for US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, in late August 2020.

The intelligence report at the heart of this growing scandal was marked as raw and uncorroborated, sourced from a relatively new informant. Still, the details it contained were alarming enough to warrant serious investigation, especially given what was at stake in the 2020 election.

According to the report, the Chinese government had secretly produced and exported a large batch of fraudulent U.S. driver’s licenses in late August 2020. The goal? To enable tens of thousands of ineligible Chinese nationals — particularly students and immigrants sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party — to vote for Biden using mail-in ballots.

The report alleged that China had harvested personal data from millions of TikTok users in the U.S., including names, ID numbers, and addresses. That information was then used to manufacture fake IDs with real American data, making them nearly impossible to detect. Despite questions about how TikTok got its information, the report still offered actionable leads. But rather than investigate, the FBI buried it, turning what could’ve been a critical warning into just another piece of erased history.

“The document alleges serious national security concerns that need to be fully investigated by the FBI,” Sen. Chuck Grassley's office said in a statement. “Grassley is requesting additional documentation from the FBI to verify the production, and is urging the FBI to do its due diligence to investigate why the document was recalled, who recalled it, and inform the American people of its findings."

This wasn’t some careless screw-up. This was a deliberate, calculated cover-up. The FBI didn’t just drop the ball — it went out of its way to bury explosive evidence of a foreign power trying to rig a U.S. presidential election. Instead of doing its job and protecting America’s election integrity, it chose to protect Biden’s campaign by destroying the very documents that exposed the truth. It lied to Congress, scrubbed the report, and tried to erase one of the biggest national security threats of our time from the record.

This isn’t just a scandal — it’s a betrayal of the highest order. And everyone involved in this disgraceful cover-up needs to be held accountable. The American people were cheated, not just at the ballot box, but by the very FBI that swore to safeguard our democracy. It’s time to stop pretending that this was anything less than a full-blown political operation disguised as law enforcement.

