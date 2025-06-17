Why Do California Democrats Want to Make it Easier for Criminals to Identify Law Enforcement Officers?

After a recent anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest in Boston, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons was asked why his agents wore masks. Protesters have likened masked law enforcement members to "secret police" for trying to hide their identities.

“A lot of agencies were invited to come out two weeks ago in Los Angeles, where we ran our operation where ICE officers were doxed,“ Lyons said.

“So let’s just say that again. People are out there taking photos of the names, their faces, and posting them online with death threats to their family and themselves,” Lyons added.

“So I’m sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not gonna let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line and their family on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is,” Lyons continued.

Two California Democrats not only don't like the enforcement of immigration law, but they also apparently don't mind people taking pictures of agents and unmasking their identities online.

State Sens. Scott Wiener and Jesse Arreguin — Democratic lawmakers from San Francisco and Oakland, respectively — announced they are introducing a bill to ban local, state, and federal law enforcement from covering their faces when dealing with the public.

We’re announcing new legislation — the No Secret Police Act (SB 627) — to ban local/state/federal law enforcement, w/ some exceptions, from covering their faces when interacting w/ the public & require them to wear identifying info



Secret police behavior tanks trust & must end🧵 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 16, 2025

Maybe Wiener would prefer that the ICE agents wear their name, address, phone number, and a convenient time of day to attack on their uniforms.

We’re seeing the rise of secret police — masked, no identifying info, even wearing army fatigues — grabbing & disappearing people.



It’s antithetical to democracy & harms communities.



The No Secret Police Act can help end the fear & chaos this behavior creates in communities. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 16, 2025

Lyons says that assaults against ICE agents are up 400% year to year.

“They are wearing those masks because we ran an operation with the Secret Service where we arrested someone that was going online, taking their photos, posting their families’, their kids’ Instagram, their kids’ Facebooks and targeting them,” Lyons said Monday.

The bill would ban facemasks for all law enforcement, including local, state, and federal officers. Not surprisingly, law enforcement at every level is not pleased with the legislation.

Washington Examiner:

Tracy McCray, head of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, told the San Francisco Standard her union is reviewing the bill’s specifics. “While transparency is important, there are circumstances — such as tactical operations, undercover assignments, or crowd control situations — where face coverings are necessary for the safety of our officers and the public,” McCray said. Jake Johnson, president of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, wrote in a statement that his group would look at the bill “closely as we work toward a positive outcome for all Californians.”

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights, exposed Weiner for the ignorant fool he is.

Scott, go check with a lawyer if this is a thing, and get back to us. (Hint — it isn’t— states can’t regulate what federal law enforcement wears). https://t.co/QDr0wTBiKC — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) June 16, 2025

It's the thought that counts. Weiner would expose ICE agents and local law enforcement officers to the tender mercies of the left-wing whackos of the world.

Good thing he's too stupid to realize that the way he's going about it is illegal.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

