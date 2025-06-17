Dear Democrats: I Won't Let You Exhaust Me With Your Diaper-Filling Tantrums

It's pretty safe to say that the Democratic Party's response to all things Trump since 2016 has made the party irredeemable. Conservatives of a certain age ("Present") have long talked about the kinds of Democrats we used to know. There was a wistfulness there, because we were hoping that we might one day get back to righteous sparring with the Democrats we know over policy and philosophy, and then adjourn for some adult beverages together where we discussed anything but politics.

I've written about this a lot over the years, but it bears repeating for the purposes of this column. I have spent almost my entire adult life as a conservative in the entertainment industry. Although I'm not a political comic, everyone knew that I was a conservative. For the vast majority of that time, it wasn't a problem.

Then the Trump Derangement Syndrome hysteria set in.

One might have thought that it would have diminished a bit when they managed to, um, elect Joe Biden. Nah. As I kept saying in early 2021, I had never seen a group of people so angry about winning an election in my entire life. Democrats have no problem celebrating ill-gotten gains, so that wasn't what was keeping them cranky.

There are a lot of reasons for the Dems' mental unwellness since 2016, but the biggest one it that Donald Trump shattered their sense of entitlement when he prevented Granny Maojackets from ascending her diversity throne. That's the real source of their angst. Trump's straightforwardness and unabashed patriotism add to that angst, which is delicious, but this all began because Hillary Clinton couldn't ride her husband's coattails to the White House.

While I have never been a fan of the Democrats' motivating principles, I do miss the days when they had something other than seething hatred driving them. After Hillary's fall from relevance, they've all become her.

Now devoid of even coherent pandering ideas to offer voters who don't live in coastal blue states or Illinois, the Democrats are just one bad open mic angry performance art party. They scream, they stomp their feet, they bum rush the Homeland Security secretary in the hope of getting a TikTok moment that they can mention in a fundraising email.

It's wearisome, which I think is the point.

Far be it from me to get into the heads of the Democrats — I'd need a Silkwood shower if I ever did — but I have been pondering this for a few weeks now. Once a political machine of a party that was always thinking dozens of steps ahead of the Republicans, the 2025 Dems are simply reactive and infantile.

They're presently banking on historical performance in the 2026 midterms and disrupting President Trump's agenda so much that they can crow about Republican failure in 2028. Oh, they're also still pondering the worst political Hail Mary pass in history. In Tuesday's New York Times Opinion section, the most popular article of the day is titled, "Could the Third Time Be the Charm on Impeachment and Removal?" It's a screed built almost entirely upon the Democrats' lies about Trump that they've told so often they're now convinced they are real.

If the Democrats do have a strategy, the only one I see is the desire to wear us out with their nonsense. Maybe the Republicans in Congress will become so exhausted that they'll stop fighting back. Given the history of the pre-Trump GOP in Washington, it's not an outlandish thought.

But this is Trump's GOP now. There's no more Bush-era bending over to pick up the prison shower soap before it's even dropped. The Democrats can scream like toddlers all they want, there aren't any Republicans who are in the mood to be the weak parents who cave. I'm not sure it's possible, but maybe the Dems can exhaust themselves.

Probably not. Hell hath no fury like leftist diversity entitlement scorned.

