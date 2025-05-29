The Morning Briefing: Andrew Cuomo Is the Latest Poster Boy for Dems Who Fail Upward

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Berqquyz felt most energized when going over Mah Jongg strategies while wearing his favorite eggplant pantaloons.

A little more than a week ago, I wrote that consequences were making a comeback when it came to the Democrats' aberrant behavior. I also noted that it wasn't a big start. For the most part, Democrats aren't hindered at all by wrongdoings, criminal or otherwise. In fact, screwing up still seems to be a résumé-builder for them.

Failing upward is a time-honored career path in the Democratic Party. Its most prominent current traveler is former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is about to cash in on Dem voters' short memories and tolerance for people who you wouldn't trust to watch a goldfish you won at a fair.

This is from something that Robert wrote yesterday:

The rest of the world thought that Andrew Cuomo’s political career was over when he resigned in disgrace after ten years as governor of New York over allegations of sexual harassment. This is New York we’re talking about, however, and so Cuomo is now running for mayor of New York City, and he knows his constituency: Cuomo has clearly decided that a winning strategy in the City That Never Sleeps is to position himself slightly to the left of Uncle Joe Stalin. Cuomo is doing that by pledging to raise the minimum wage in New York City to a cool $20 an hour. He explained his plan with such limpid clarity and simplicity that at least some of his hearers must have been wondering why nobody ever thought of this before and left this golden campaign issue to the wily Cuomo. “The best way to combat affordability,” the former governor explained, “the best way is to raise wages. Put more money in people’s pockets.”

Yay! Free money or something! As we were just discussing yesterday, that's every Democratic politician's go-to for appealing to the base. After electing Bill de Blasio twice, it's been well-established that New York City voters aren't the sharpest tools in the shed, so even the simplest of strategies will work for Cuomo.

At the moment, the Democratic primary race isn't even close:

Hillary Clinton is the only Democrat with a body count who can't get elected to anything. https://t.co/W0ytc5gWog — SFK (@stephenkruiser) May 28, 2025

The body count is the thing. The sexual harassment allegations that got Cuomo run out of the governor's office were bad, but he should have been chased long before that because of the way he handled the COVID-19 pandemic. He was sending the elderly to die in nursing homes. Worse yet, he was being lauded in the corrupt media as brilliant in everything he was doing.

After turning the state-run nursing homes into death camps for Grandma and Grandpa, the Cuomo administration doctored the books to make the death toll seem lower.

What's not to like about this guy running the most populous city in the nation?

In a sane world, Andrew Cuomo would be living in shame as far underground as possible, only surfacing to beg for forgiveness for his myriad failures as governor. Sadly, as we all know, the world has had sane in its rearview mirror for quite a few years now. Should Cuomo become the next mayor of New York City — which is almost a certainty — his political exile will have lasted a little more than four years.

Cuomo could be joined by another disgraced Democrat in governing New York City. Anthony Weiner is running for a city council seat. Yes, the Dems might even be willing to forgive a Class A sleazeball who — among his many lowlife indiscretions — was caught sexting a 15-year-old girl.

Teddy Kennedy did a great job of paving the way for the bottom-feeders to become rock stars in the Democratic Party, didn't he?

