Arrested: Guess Who's Threatened to Assassinate President Trump Now

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested an illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Ramon Morales Reyes, a 54-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, doesn't seem like the brightest bulb in the box, and he's got quite a lengthy criminal record to boot. In addition to entering the United States illegally at least nine times between 1998 and 2005, he's been arrested for crimes like "felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier."

On May 21, he apparently sent a handwritten letter to an ICE field intelligence officer, in which he laid out how he's going to shoot the president in the head at one of his rallies. (DHS released a picture of the letter, which you can view here. Honestly, if it had come from any other source, I'd wonder if it was even real.) It reads:

We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans — we have done more for this country than you white people — you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him. I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in the head — I will see him at one of his big ralleys [sic].

As I said, not the brightest bulb. He was arrested the next day. He's currently in ICE custody at Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wis., where he will remain "pending his removal proceedings." I guess there is no need to self-deport after all — DHS plans to handle it for him (though if this had happened a year ago, the Joe Biden administration would have probably sent him on his way with a slap on the wrist. Some senator may have even flown to Wisconsin to have a margarita with him.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem released the following statement:

Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars. This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination. All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric. I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of President Trump.

According to Fox News, "The arrest comes as DHS has sought to crack down on threats made to ICE officers. In April, the Department of Justice charged a Texas man with threatening to harm ICE agents. Similar threats made by a man in North Carolina last week also resulted in an arrest on federal charges."

Actually, while I was writing this, Secretary Noem made a post on X about it. Here's a picture of the guy along with his letter:

This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the… pic.twitter.com/Sr2pI08NuQ — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 28, 2025

Get this guy out of here, and send Comey with him.

