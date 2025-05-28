Whistleblower Exposes More Blatant Biden Administration Racism

A whistleblower has come forward with evidence that under the Biden administration, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) systematically prioritized loan forgiveness for minority farmers while white farmers were intentionally excluded — regardless of financial hardship.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin broke the story in an exclusive interview with the whistleblower from within the Federal Farm Bureau, who described how an $800 million program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act was designed to cancel debt for farmers based on race, not need.

“It was to pay off anyone who wasn’t a white male’s loan,” the whistleblower explained. “That was the only qualification for this loan forgiveness.”

The details of the program, quietly tucked into the Biden-era legislation, spell out the criteria: “The United States Secretary of Agriculture shall provide a payment in an amount up to 120% of the outstanding indebtedness of each socially disadvantaged farmer or rancher.” The term “socially disadvantaged” explicitly includes American Indian, Alaskan Native, Asian, black, African American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Hispanic, or Latino — any group, essentially, except white farmers.

“So, just to be clear,” Entin asked, “if you were in that group, you were told you didn’t have to pay your bills?”

“Yes, that’s correct,” the whistleblower confirmed. “And that your loan would be forgiven up to 120% of the loan value.”

James Dunlap, a small family farmer from Baker City, Ore., was one of the many the program left out simply because of his race. Despite juggling two additional jobs just to stay afloat, he didn’t qualify.

“To me, it was just… combating racism with more racism,” said Dunlap. “I couldn’t believe it was happening in today’s age.”

Dunlap and other white farmers took the matter to court and won. A federal judge found the policy to be unconstitutional, writing that the exclusion of white farmers amounted to “an actual constitutional harm that cannot be undone” and that the harm “is irreparable.”

But the Biden administration wasn’t done. After the courts blocked the first race-based program, they rebranded the effort under the Inflation Reduction Act. While the program was billed as being open to all struggling farmers, whistleblower documents show otherwise.

According to internal emails obtained by NewsNation, the USDA sent targeted messages to minority farmers about new payments and loan modifications, but white farmers were left entirely in the dark.

“They got nothing,” the whistleblower stated bluntly. “It might not meet the legal definition of fraud, but it isn’t right. It was discriminatory, it was unethical, and the people who pushed it are still in charge of the agency.”

Even more troubling, USDA workers were allegedly instructed to tell minority farmers to stop paying their loans altogether because the new administration-backed program would still forgive them.

When reached for comment, the USDA refused to answer questions directly related to the whistleblower’s claims. However, they issued a statement condemning the Biden-era DEI programs, calling them “absurd” and affirming that Secretary Rollins had “rescinded all DEI programs” upon taking office under President Trump.

Joe Biden ran on a promise to fight institutional racism — then turned around and became its biggest practitioner. His administration didn’t merely overlook struggling white farmers; it deliberately punished them for their skin color. This wasn’t equity; it was state-sanctioned discrimination. Biden didn’t end institutional racism; he made it official policy.

