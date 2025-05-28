When It Comes to Animal Cruelty, DeSantis Delivers

Animals in Florida can breathe a little easier. On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest "cage-free no-kill" animal rescue in the country, and signed two bills into law that would help crack down on animal cruelty. (He even held a little dog while he signed the bills.)

Across Florida, we have seen horrifying instances of animal cruelty that demand a stronger response. To impose harsher consequences for criminals who harm dogs or other innocent animals, today I signed:



• Trooper’s Law, inspired by the dog that was left chained up in the path… pic.twitter.com/W6iJm8kzjK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 28, 2025

The first bill, Trooper’s Law, is inspired by the dog that was left chained to a post during Hurricane Milton last year. He was rescued by a Florida state trooper. Here's an image of the poor pup in case you don't remember.

I was proud to sign Trooper’s Law and Dexter’s Law today. Florida stands by man’s best friend. pic.twitter.com/lxHTXQ6Y0P — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 28, 2025

Trooper's Law will serve two purposes. First, it "makes it a felony to restrain and abandon a dog during a declared disaster or evacuation, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 fine." Second, it "codifies penalties for failing to provide confined animals with sufficient food, water, and exercise, and for abandoning an animal, as misdemeanors of the first degree, with similar fines."

Dexter's Law is named for a dog that was brutally killed in Pinellas County just after he was adopted. It "enhances penalties for aggravated animal cruelty, including a 1.25 sentencing multiplier" and "creates Florida’s first animal abuser database to prevent abuse and protect communities."

I was familiar with Trooper's story, but I hadn't heard of Dexter, so I planned to look it up and report on it for anyone else who may not be familiar, and I almost wish I hadn't. Let's just say Dexter was a sweet, happy dog at an animal shelter, and a few days after he was adopted, he was found decapitated in Ft. DeSoto Park.

Florida Rep. Linda Chaney (R-69th District) says she filed the bill, in part, because "Individuals who commit these heinous acts typically don’t stop at animals; they are better indicators of future violence, harassment, assault, rape, murder, and arson cases as found by the FBI. In another study, it was found that animal abusers are 5x more likely to harm other humans. Animal abuse was even present in 88% of homes being investigated for child abuse."

Thankfully, Trooper's story has a happier ending. Just in case you don't remember, he was found tied to a post near I-75 during Hurricane Milton, chest-deep in the swelling floodwater. Florida State Patrol officer Orlando Morales rescued him, and he was taken to the Leon County Humane Society, where he was named "Trooper" in honor of Morales' bravery. DeSantis even recognized both the dog and the man at his State of the State address in March.

Today, Trooper lives in a safe home in Parkland, Florida with Frank and Carla Spina, a couple who have owned bull terriers for well over three decades. He's even got a little doggie sister named Dallas. The couple drove seven and a half hours to meet him after a friend of Carla's sent her the news story about his rescue. It was the perfect match.

Here's more on Trooper's story if you're interested:

For weeks, hundreds of families applied to adopt Trooper, a bull terrier who was found abandoned and tied to a post as Hurricane Milton barreled toward Florida.



Carla and Frank Spina say they have “an affinity” for the breed — and when they saw Trooper was looking for his… pic.twitter.com/3FlyqcjcJt — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 2, 2024

