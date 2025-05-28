At Last, Donald Trump Is Giving the Border Patrol the Utmost Respect They Deserve

I’ve been frustrated with many things surrounding Joe Biden’s time as president of the United States. But perhaps one of the biggest was his absolute disrespect for our police officers. And, for that matter, our Border Patrol officers.

He spent more time digging into the flaws of these officers than their accomplishments. For example, years ago, he chewed out Border Patrol agents for reportedly "whipping" Haitian migrants who were trying to cross the border. However, upon further investigation, this never happened.

But what’s even worse is that, given the opportunity to visit our borders in December 2022 to see what tireless work these Border Patrol agents have put in, he refused to do so. And why? Because he had “more important things” on his agenda. (In particular, looking after a U.S. factory that was making computer chips.)

He has always held disdain for our Border Patrol agents, mainly because they were standing in the way of his relaxed border policy. You know, the one that resulted in millions of illegal immigrants making their way into the United States without even having their history checked.

But now that he’s out and President Donald Trump has returned to the White House, the clean-up has begun. Border Patrol agents can do what is right for our nation’s borders again. And ICE agents, alongside border czar Tom Homan, are doing their part to hunt down these dangerous criminals so they don’t do any more harm.

But Trump wasn’t content with ignoring Biden’s hatred for Border Patrol agents. Through an official White House document, he is celebrating the 101st anniversary of the Border Patrol, praising them for their tireless efforts – something Biden never bothered to do during his time in office.

“For 101 years, members of the United States Border Patrol (USBP) have courageously served as guardians of our sovereignty and protectors of our homeland against invasion, aggression, and violence,” the statement reads.

“Every day, Border Patrol agents selflessly risk their lives to repel the flow of deadly drugs, weapons, criminals, and terrorists — many of whom come to our shores from jails, prisons, and mental institutions in far-flung countries across the globe," the statement read. “On this anniversary of the United States Border Patrol, we honor every agent for their honorable service and pledge to support them in their mission to keep Americans safe.”

As such, Trump decreed that May 28 would be a “day of celebration of the 101st Anniversary of the United States Border Patrol.”

Bravo. A hefty amount of praise goes to the agents working incredibly hard to keep Americans safe. I salute them as well.

Of course, this isn’t stopping the media – and, for that matter, the Democrats – from continuing to slam the efforts of these agents for the sake of their own popularity.

For instance, the San Francisco Chronicle posted a heinous piece stating that the U.S. Border Patrol was “boasting” about its efforts to hunt down illegal immigrants in California." Did these people never hear about keeping the public informed in their efforts to keep our country safe?

Fortunately, some do provide support for these agents. ABC 15, for example, published this story talking about how Border Patrol officers were able to shut down scouting bases used for smuggling.

The tide is turning. Obviously, it won’t be an overnight effort, and there will still be those who believe protecting illegal immigrants should take precedence over taking care of United States citizens.

But slowly yet surely, we’re seeing our agents get the appreciation and respect they absolutely deserve. Something, need I remind you, that Biden never did because he was angry about them standing in the way of his progress.

The goal here is to make America a safer place, not to force an agency to fall under an agenda that will make certain politicians “look good” for the people. We need to do great for the country.

Keep doing your outstanding work, Border Patrol agents. I am incredibly proud of you.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

