The Morning Briefing: James Comey Has Crawled Out of His Hole to Stink Up the Place

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rupetryyk dazzled the cul-de-sac with his extensive collection of pre-"Maude" Bea Arthur memorabilia.

Advertisement

One of my favorite moments from the first six months of President Trump's first term was when he gave the loathsome James Comey his walking papers and removed him as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It felt as if Trump's dream of draining the Swamp was going to happen. There were some hiccups along the way with that, of course. Still, getting rid of Comey was a positive thing for America.

Comey didn't have much to offer the United States when he was in office, he certainly has no reason to be part of any conversation now. Unfortunately, he isn't aware of that.

We haven't heard from him for a while, and it seems that the lack of attention was getting to Stretch. This is from Victoria:

It doesn't get much more desperate and deranged than this. A former FBI director appears to have called for the assassination of the current president of the United States, Donald Trump. At least that looks like the message being telegraphed by the nation's former top lawman on his social media accounts.

Trust me, he did. Victoria has all of the details. Comey tried to wriggle out of it by playing dumb. He may be 70 different ways of awful, but dumb he is not. He knew what he was doing. Everything this guy does is a Trump Derangement Syndrome-inspired cry for help. He's also an attention whore of the first order.

Well, he may end up wishing that the spotlight were somewhere else.

Victoria wrote a follow-up post last night:

The Secret Service, Trump family, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard don't find the message to get rid of POTUS all that humorous. In fact, Gabbard is calling for the former FBI cirector to be arrested and jailed for his threat against President Trump. Yes, she said it. As I reported in "Did Former FBI Director James Comey Just Call for Trump To Be Murdered?" Comey posted on his Instagram page a collection of seashells spelling out "86 47." Anyone above a certain IQ has heard the term 86—a call to get rid of someone—and knows that 47 refers to Trump 47.

Advertisement

DNI Gabbard really isn't amused. The conversation that she had with Jesse Watters (which Victoria chronicles) was intense. It's a good thing she's on our side now.

It's sad what depths those afflicted with TDS will sink to. The former head of the FBI is now a garden variety lunatic social media troll, and completely comfortable with egging on violence against President Trump. This is a 64-year-old man we're talking about, not some Adderall-ridden kid in his 20s.

Comey definitely deserves a visit from the Secret Service. As I have written many times in recent months, the mentally unstable Trump haters who keep fomenting civil unrest and violence against the president really, really need to start facing consequences.

Seeing the former FBI chief in handcuffs might get some of the other idiots to calm down.

The "Five O'Clock Somewhere" 5th Anniversary Extravaganza

In the early days of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu plague, the Townhall Media Mothership asked me and my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green if we would co-host a live chat for our VIP Gold subscribers. We had planned on doing it for a few weeks during lockdown, then life would get back to normal.

Oops.

Three weeks have turned into five years, and "Five O'Clock Somewhere" has become a worldwide phenomenon (one of our stalwarts joins us from Germany, so that's a legit claim). We throwing an online party today, with a guest list that includes such Townhall Media luminaries as Ed Morrissey, Paula Bolyard, Cam Edwards, Larry O'Connor, Chris Queen, Kevin Downey Jr., Storm Paglia, and, wisdom tooth willing, Kurt Schlichter. If you are a VIP Gold or Platinum member we would love to see you there at 3 PM EDT. VodkaPundit will be posting the details on the homepage

We hope to wrap it up before the 10th anniversary show.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We'll start with a short note from Stuart, who was responding to my mention of Andrew Cuomo's political resurrection despite having a body count:

Dear Kruiser: whats worse there is nobody running against him who can get elected thats slightly sane.Adams with all his faults isnt going to get close. and neither is Sliwa the rest are Loons

As my good friend and podcast partner Kevin Downey Jr. is fond of saying, Democrats always fail upwards. If Attila the Hun were alive today and living in the United States, he'd be a successful Democratic politician.

Here's a fun one from Randall:

I think I saw Cacophony and Prevarication open for The Plasmatics in the late 70's*. Though to be fair, that period comes with a bit of self-created haze.

Randall

*I did see The Plasmatics open for KISS, though!

Cacophony and Prevarication were great until they hit their "alt-banjo" phase.

Robert writes:

I really enjoy reading your daily message. However, I am often too dense to understand that first paragraph. Would you consider following the first paragraph with a second paragraph explaining the first paragraph?

Thanks

You're fine Robert. There's nothing to get. That's the point. Rather, that's the non-point. It's called the Sine Qua Non Sequitur and it's about to have its own book.

We'll finish with this from Dave:

Kruiser

The MB is my first "goto" in the morning, Chris and KD do admirable work filling in and I enjoy them both however - the MB belongs to Kruiser. While I like to think I'm more in tune with politics than the average Joe, more sympathetic I can not be for you to have to delve into it as much as you do on a daily basis. At times I'm reminded of the great George Gobel line - "Did you ever feel like the world was a tuxedo and you were a pair of brown shoes"?

Keep up the good work!!

Thank you, Dave! I do appreciate it when my friends Chris and Kevin pinch-hit for me when I'm traveling. I'm able to deal with politics for work so much because I don't think about politics at all when I'm not working. It's easier than one might think. I will try to keep up the good work and that Lonesome George quote is a classic!

Advertisement

Thanks to everyone who wrote in this week!

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Me. Shortsighted, Long-Winded, and Perennially Clueless: 2025 Dems Are Impossible to Embarrass

Oh, the Irony. Guess Who Was Thrown Out of an HHS Hearing...

Mother of Two Murdered by Illegal Alien Gang

#MeToo. I Kid You Not — Climate Crazies Want to Bring Back Zeppelins for Air Travel

Did Former FBI Director James Comey Just Call for Trump To Be Murdered?

Not All Heroes Wear Capes. This One Wears a Baseball Uniform.

100 Days, 142,000 Deportations

DOGE Still Hard at Work Cutting Fraud and Waste

The 175,000 Pages of Federal Regulations Make a Mockery of the Term 'Rule of Law'

The Heartbreaking Reason Why Gary Sinise Left Hollywood

Do it! Biden's Autopen Pardons May Just Get Invalidated

Canada’s Peanut the Squirrel Moment

WATCH: Senate Dem Tries to Score Political Points Using a Terminally Ill Constituent

When Grace Meets the Mirror: What Melania Trump Taught the East Wing

‘Habeas Corpus’ My Tush: Liberals Want Kilmar Garcia OUT of Jail and Elon Musk IN!

Si Vis Pacem: The Fear That Keeps Tyrants Awake

Sebastian Gorka Slaughtered Politico on Its Own Turf

Justice Thomas Destroys the Case for Nationwide Injunctions With One Devastating Question

Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Jailing Former FBI Director for Suggested Death Threat Against President Trump

Townhall Mothership

Why Tulsi Gabbard Fired These Top DNI Staffers

Here's What Shocked Biden Officials During Trump's Middle East Trip.

Surprise! Dem Megadonor Who Is Fighting Trump’s Agenda Is Quite the Alleged Sexual Harasser

Denver Airport's 6-Minute Outage Highlights Growing Aviation Crisis and Safety Risks

Wannabe Florida Governor Thinks Insurance Mandate Prevents Violence

Cam&Co. Fellow Democrat Calls Out David Hogg's Self-Proclaimed Victimhood

Everytown's Suppressor Hysterics Downright Hysterical

Advertisement

Newark Mayor Appears in Court on Trespassing Charge

Europeans Big Mad At Trump--Then They Do What He Wants Them To

Whaddya know. Harvard: By Golly, We Found Our Own Money to Fund Our Research!

Congressman Introduces Bill to Study Dangerous Psychological Condition Known As 'TDS,' and I Had to Laugh

US Attorney Now Weighs in on Wild Scene at ICE Arrest in Massachusetts

Trump Administration Approves Over 400 Infrastructure Grants, Dumping Biden-Era DEI, Green Regs

Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with Off-Screen ‘Girlfriend’

Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll Miss It if You Blink (WATCH)

Oh. Australia Issues Travel Advisory for LGBTQ Crowd Visiting the US

VIP

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #124: Sorry, Commies, Trump Just Oozes #WINNING

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: What's a Journalism?

40 Years Ago Today: The Album That Revolutionized Christian Music

A Modest Proposal: Democracy Sausage and Walking Bacon

Here's the Real Reason Mike Lee’s Anti-Obscenity Bill Will Likely Fail

Adventures in The Patriarchy™ Vol XIV: The Double-Bind

One Journalist Is Honest About How the Media Lost the Public's Trust

Just How Many Millions of Illegal Voters Are on Our Rolls?

A Listless, Vapid CIA Spook: The Best Democrats Can Offer in 2028?

Around the Interwebz

‘Buffy’ Reboot Finds Its New Slayer: Ryan Kiera Armstrong To Star With Sarah Michelle Gellar In Hulu Pilot

The top fell off Australia’s first orbital-class rocket, delaying its launch

How Can National Parks Be Made Accessible to All? AO Wants to Know.

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

My Lady Greensleeves pic.twitter.com/APGTwTawKW — Dante Rossetti (@artist_rossetti) May 3, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I was in the mood for a little trip down MTV Lane.

Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/15/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR FRIDAY, MAY 16, 2025





In-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Radio: iHeartMedia

Secondary Print: AP

New Media: The Christian Post



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr: NBC

TV Crew: CBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Radio: BBC

Secondary Print: Washington Post



EDT

9:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



AST

9:00 AM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time



10:15 AM THE PRESIDENT departs the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi en route Qasr Al Watan

Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



10:45 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives Qasr Al Watan

Qasr Al Watan

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



10:50 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a US-UAE Business Council Breakfast Roundtable

Qasr Al Watan

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT departs the Qasr Al Watan en route the Abrahamic Family House

Qasr Al Watan

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:20 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives the Abrahamic Family House

Abrahamic Family House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:25 PM THE PRESIDENT tours the Abrahamic Family House

Abrahamic Family House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



1:10 PM THE PRESIDENT departs the Abrahamic Family House en route Abu Dhabi International Airport

Abrahamic Family House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



1:35 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Abu Dhabi International Airport

Abu Dhabi International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



1:45 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Abu Dhabi International Airport en route Royal Air Force Mildenhall

Abu Dhabi International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



GMT

6:15 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Royal Air Force Mildenhall

Royal Air Force Mildenhall

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:45 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Royal Air Force Mildenhall en route Joint Base Andrews

Royal Air Force Mildenhall

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT

10:20 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



10:30 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route The White House

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



10:40 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

South Lawn

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.