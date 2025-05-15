‘Habeas Corpus’ My Tush: Liberals Want Kilmar Garcia OUT of Jail and Elon Musk IN!

It’s Article 1, Section 9, Clause 2: “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus [i.e. the right of prisoners to challenge their detention via legal proceedings] shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”

The “Invasion” part is getting lots of attention, because that’s one of the Trump administration’s legal arguments: After Biden turned a blind eye to the border, the U.S. was invaded by millions upon millions of illegal aliens. The exact number is unknown; undocumented activity is impossible to accurately track.

If you don’t catch it, you can’t quantify it.

But we know the total number of “encounters” with illegal aliens under the Biden administration just through June of 2024 was 8.2 million. When you add all the aliens who slipped past the border without “encounters,” the number is certainly north of 10 million — and likely far higher than that.

It’s the ol’ Democratic double-standard: We ignore the law to let migrants in, but don’tcha dare ignore the law when you let ‘em out!

As a practical matter, it’s not feasible to individually try 10+ million migrants. It would tie up the courts for years. That wouldn’t be fair to American citizens.

By the way, the population of the United States of America in 1776 was 2.5 million. So, when the majority of the Constitution was written, I think it’s fair to say that our Founders would’ve considered 10 million illegals not just as “Invasion” but an existential crisis.

Still, I’d be lying if I said I was 100% comfortable with its suspension.

American law is largely based on precedent: What happens today is a building block for tomorrow. Eventually, the Democrats will be back in power. The same federal powers used by MAGA will be used by AOC and the rest.

That’s a problem, because the Democratic Party has given up on democracy.

Don’t believe me? Go ask David Hogg.

There’s been an eerie shift on the left. Trump’s successes have so thoroughly upended their sense of decorum and fairness, they no longer care about the rule of law.

Instead, they care about lawfare.

“The Rule of Law” isn’t an abstraction. It’s a critically important legal principle for a free society, and the basis of American life. It goes like this: Laws must be clear and transparent; judges must be impartial; punishments cannot be arbitrary.

Anything less imperils our God-given freedoms.

During the Biden years, lawfare was normalized. They hated Trump so much — and were so livid at the American people for voting for him — that they felt morally entitled to do whatever they wanted to stop him.

In 2008, Dems were guided by “Hope and change.” Somewhere in the Biden years, they went from President Obama to Malcom X, opting instead for “By any means necessary.”

Lawfare is now legal precedent.

More importantly, it’s also key to unlocking liberal hearts — which is why, as we get closer to 2028, we’re gonna hear an awful lot of Democratic presidential candidates vowing to throw Republicans in jail. That’s what their voters want.

Okay, it’s shock-poll time. I’ve got two polls for you. The first is from The Economist/YouGov and is a couple of weeks old. Scroll down to page 83:

An astounding 87% of liberals want Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the wife-beating illegal alien (who may also be a gangbanger involved in human smuggling), freed from his El Salvador prison and returned to the United States.

Nearly 9 out of 10!

The second poll is from Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute.

It showed that 8 out of 10 liberals would support a “hypothetical law” that throws Elon Musk in jail.

Seventy-one percent (71%) of Democrats would favor a hypothetical law to put Musk behind bars, as would 80% of self-identified liberal voters.

“The fact that a majority of Democratic voters would support imprisoning Elon Musk for trying to make government more efficient is a shocking indictment of the modern left, which has become increasingly more tyrannical in recent years,” said Justin Haskins, senior fellow at The Heartland Institute and the poll’s primary author. We’ve reached a point where many Americans would rather unjustly punish innovation than fix the broken systems Musk was trying to reform.”

They’re staunch, steadfast, highly principled defenders of habeas corpus for Garcia — but Musk, not as much.

Opinion polls are the new canary in the coal mine because (gutless) politicians use them to decide what to say and do on the campaign trail. If an idea tests well on the left, you can bet your bippy someone on the left will use it!

(Confession: I don’t know what a “bippy” is, but I think it’s from “Laugh In.”)

There’s a storm brewing on the left side of the country. It’s already dark, stormy, and violent, but it’s gonna get worse. Significantly worse.

Come 2028, it’ll be a monster.

