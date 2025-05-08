The Morning Briefing: Hey, Thom Tillis — the GOP Doesn't Need a Lisa Murkowski Lite

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kezmooru is motivated by the fact that he thinks that fishmongers have criminally underrated halibut.
Because the Republican Party is not a hive mind like its Democratic counterparts, it has suffered its share of renegades who turn on it at the most inopportune times. They are with the party most of the time, but are occasionally lured by the spotlight and a pat on the head from The New York Times.
Many names come to mind from the past, but presently the biggest problems in the Senate are Maine's Susan Collins, Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, and whatever is left of Mitch McConnell. Of late, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has been endeavoring to get into the club.
Within weeks of the embarrassment of the 2022 red trickle midterm elections, Tillis thought it would be a good idea to get into bed with the Democrats on a hideous amnesty bill that was essentially an homage to Barack Obama. The timing was almost as bad as the bill itself. I wrote a couple of columns highly critical of Tillis back then, beginning with this one.
Now Tillis is throwing his second hissy fit of the year — he toyed with opposing Pete Hegseth's confirmation as Secretary of Defense — and has become a fly in the ointment regarding Ed Martin’s nomination as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Tillis takes umbrage with Martin's support of J6 defendants, especially his reference to some of them as political prisoners.
Martin has been serving in the role on an interim basis and, as Matt wrote, has been focusing on ferreting out government corruption. If Tillis goes through with this and kneecaps Trump by keeping Martin from getting the job permanently, things could really get ugly. This is from Chris:
What’s especially galling about Tillis’ obstinacy is that the decision on who becomes U.S. attorney could fall into the hands of mustache-twirling, TDS villain Judge James Boasberg. Boasberg could nominate the corrupt Jack Smith of special counsel fame.
What Tillis wants to do is lock up more Jan. 6 protesters. He admitted that some of the protesters were “over-prosecuted,” which is the understatement of all understatements, but he's willing to continue this charade of legal nightmares.
So, Tillis wants to rekindle the Democrats' un-American witch hunt and let them resurrect an issue that greatly contributed to their defeat last year. How is this guy a Republican?
Again, the GOP will countenance uncomfortable behavior from within its ranks because it will never be like the Dems. At this particular point in history, however, it's unacceptable. There is far too much at stake right now for anyone calling him or herself of Republican to aid or abet the clinically insane Democrats.
The J6 stuff from Tillis is beyond the pale. As Chris wrote yesterday, call all of his offices and express your displeasure. These rogue interludes of his are progressively (pun intended) more disgusting. Rather than continue to have these sad attention whore moments, Tillis might want to get involved with creating legislation that would be beneficial for liberty-minded constituents.
That's a good way to get noticed.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
Catch me if you can.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/lmNdbgbFcC— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 7, 2025
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. 'F' Is for Democrat: Colorado’s Collapse Under One-Party Rule
Thom Tillis' Reason for Blocking Ed Martin's Confirmation Will Make Your Blood Boil
Trump Dumps COVID Tyrant Surgeon General Pick, Names MAHA Ally Instead
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Dispatches From Self-Occupied Britain
Biden and Buttigieg Ignored Warnings About the Failing Air Traffic Control System
Laura Owens Indicted on 7 Felony Counts for Targeting 'Bachelor' Star in Fake Pregnancy Scheme
Something Unusual Happened on a Hilton Head Beach
Foreign Aid Official Resisted DOGE Having a Look at His Foundation's Books. Now We Know Why.
Brainless Biden Bounces Back, Banally Blabbering, Bumbling, and Bloviating in BBC Babblefest
Shucks. 'Difficult Times' for the Mainstream Media? Cry Me a River.
Western Canada Puts the Rest of Canada on Notice
Trump Bans Federal Gain-of-Function Research Via Executive Order
Kash Patel Destroys Democrat to Her Face in Fiery Exchange Over FBI Weaponization
What the Fake News Won't Tell You About Farmers
Former Royal Advisor Filmed Saying Prince Andrew Was a P*do
Trump's Ultimate Troll Move Would Send D.C. Leftists Into Meltdown
Conservative Catholics Hope for a More Faithful Pope As Conclave Begins
Stossel. Useless Government
Townhall Mothership
He's nicer than I am. Trump Had This to Say About Thom Tillis' Position on DC Prosecutor Nominee
'Epitomizes the Cesspool of Corruption in Albany': NY Republicans React to 'Slush Fund' for AG James
LOCK HIM UP! Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet
‘Throw the Book’ at Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE, Sen. Johnson Says
Quelle Surprise! FBI Covered Up Alexandria GOP Baseball Shooter's Political Motives
The Real Risk to Our Kids in Schools
ATF Agents Bragged About New Suppressors, Agency Won't Say Why They Need Them
Washington Declares War On Faith; Seattle Archbishop Warns Priests to Remain Firm
Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em: Conclave 'Like No Other' Begins; UPDATE: Still Smokin'
Guess Which State Is #1 In Higher Ed and Economy?
Bernin' the Jet Fuel: Socialist Sanders Has Exactly Zero Apologies to Give for Hollywood Lifestyle
‘Tasteless’: NYC Tears Down Statue Of Thomas Jefferson, Erects 12-foot Statue of 'Overweight Black Woman'
AG Bondi Announces Mass Arrests of Pedophile Predators
Canadian Cop Starts Presser on Missing Children With Land Acknowledgment
Symone D. Sanders Posted This Video to TikTok on Purpose
After Demonizing DeSantis, Disney Plans to Build Park In Abu Dhabi (Where They REALLY Don't Say Gay)
VIP
Dems Shield Human Traffickers Because They Are Human Traffickers
Democrats Live in a Bubble That's About to Burst
The U.S. and the Houthis Have Agreed to a Ceasefire. Will the Houthis Keep It?
The Military Isn’t a Social Experiment; It’s a Warfighting Machine.
Around the Interwebz
Rick Hoffman Teases ‘Suits LA’ Return As Louis Litt Deals With Anger Management Issues
Ars Technica’s gift guide for Mother’s Day: Give mom some cool things
The Iconic Subway Scene From ‘Spider-Man 2’ Gets the LEGO Treatment
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
I've seen this one up close. It's intense.
Living Still Life, 1956 #artbots #dali pic.twitter.com/lPMhc7olz8— Salvador Dalí (@artist_dali) May 7, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
Here's one that would get everyone involved canceled today.
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member