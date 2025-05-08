The Morning Briefing: Hey, Thom Tillis — the GOP Doesn't Need a Lisa Murkowski Lite

Top O' the Briefing

Because the Republican Party is not a hive mind like its Democratic counterparts, it has suffered its share of renegades who turn on it at the most inopportune times. They are with the party most of the time, but are occasionally lured by the spotlight and a pat on the head from The New York Times.

Many names come to mind from the past, but presently the biggest problems in the Senate are Maine's Susan Collins, Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, and whatever is left of Mitch McConnell. Of late, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has been endeavoring to get into the club.

Within weeks of the embarrassment of the 2022 red trickle midterm elections, Tillis thought it would be a good idea to get into bed with the Democrats on a hideous amnesty bill that was essentially an homage to Barack Obama. The timing was almost as bad as the bill itself. I wrote a couple of columns highly critical of Tillis back then, beginning with this one.

Now Tillis is throwing his second hissy fit of the year — he toyed with opposing Pete Hegseth's confirmation as Secretary of Defense — and has become a fly in the ointment regarding Ed Martin’s nomination as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Tillis takes umbrage with Martin's support of J6 defendants, especially his reference to some of them as political prisoners.

Martin has been serving in the role on an interim basis and, as Matt wrote, has been focusing on ferreting out government corruption. If Tillis goes through with this and kneecaps Trump by keeping Martin from getting the job permanently, things could really get ugly. This is from Chris:

What’s especially galling about Tillis’ obstinacy is that the decision on who becomes U.S. attorney could fall into the hands of mustache-twirling, TDS villain Judge James Boasberg. Boasberg could nominate the corrupt Jack Smith of special counsel fame. What Tillis wants to do is lock up more Jan. 6 protesters. He admitted that some of the protesters were “over-prosecuted,” which is the understatement of all understatements, but he's willing to continue this charade of legal nightmares.

So, Tillis wants to rekindle the Democrats' un-American witch hunt and let them resurrect an issue that greatly contributed to their defeat last year. How is this guy a Republican?

Again, the GOP will countenance uncomfortable behavior from within its ranks because it will never be like the Dems. At this particular point in history, however, it's unacceptable. There is far too much at stake right now for anyone calling him or herself of Republican to aid or abet the clinically insane Democrats.

The J6 stuff from Tillis is beyond the pale. As Chris wrote yesterday, call all of his offices and express your displeasure. These rogue interludes of his are progressively (pun intended) more disgusting. Rather than continue to have these sad attention whore moments, Tillis might want to get involved with creating legislation that would be beneficial for liberty-minded constituents.

That's a good way to get noticed.

