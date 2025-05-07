Thom Tillis' Reason for Blocking Ed Martin's Confirmation Will Make Your Blood Boil

Back in January, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) threatened to vote no to confirm Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense. Ultimately, he decided to vote in favor of Hegseth’s confirmation, but had he kept to his threat, Hegseth would have lost the vote.

Tillis is at it again, this time talking about voting against another of Donald Trump’s nominees. Now, Tillis is threatening Ed Martin’s nomination as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

“The radical left's witch hunt against January 6 protesters has found an unlikely ally in Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina,” Matt Margolis reported on Tuesday. “In a stunning display of establishment GOP capitulation, Tillis is reportedly considering opposing Trump's nomination of conservative attorney Ed Martin to the D.C. District Court.”

Here’s what Tillis had to say about Martin:

I don't believe he's being advanced to the markup. And I met with Mr. Martin. He seems like a good man. Most of my concerns related to January 6 and and he built a compelling case on some of the 1,512 prosecutions that were probably key-to-the-moment bad decisions. But where we probably have a difference is I think anybody that breached the perimeter should have been in prison for some period of time. Whether it's 30 days or three years is debatable, but I have no tolerance for anybody who entered the building on January 6.

To another question, Tillis replied:

Well, now I have to say that Mr. Martin did a good job of explaining how there were people that probably got caught up in it, but they made the stupid decision to come through a building that had been breached, and that the police officers and others were saying, “Stay away.” So the difference wasn't that they should be charged, in my estimation, it's by how much — that's an argument I'm willing to have. But we have to be very, very clear that what happened on January 6 was wrong. It wasn't — it was not prompted or created by other people to put those people in trouble. They made a stupid decision, and they disgraced the United States, but by absolutely destroying the Capitol. And I can't have any impatience. But let me be very clear, though, Mr. Martin did a good job of explaining the one area that I think he's probably right, that there were some people that were over-prosecuted, but there were some two or three hundred of them that should have never gotten a pardon. And he agreed with that. But the disagreement there had more to do — if Mr. Martin were being put forth as a U.S. attorney for any district except the district where January 6 happened, the the protest happened, I'd probably support him, but not in this district.

When another reporter asked for more information, Tillis replied:

Well, he — I think Mr. Martin — I'm sure they're looking through it. I mean, be clear, some of the deadline has to do with the length of time he can operate as acting, and the administration can work through that if they want to, to have more time and potentially work them through, but at this point I've indicated to the White House I wouldn't support his nomination.

Thom Tillis is blocking Ed Martin, which means the lawless Stalin era "judge" Boasberg will have the total power to appoint Martin's replacement. This means lawfare against Trump and MAGA. A coup by Thom Tillis!



pic.twitter.com/mNyTEGHmrb — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 6, 2025

What’s especially galling about Tillis’ obstinacy is that the decision on who becomes U.S. attorney could fall into the hands of mustache-twirling, TDS villain Judge James Boasberg. Boasberg could nominate the corrupt Jack Smith of special counsel fame.

What Tillis wants to do is lock up more Jan. 6 protesters. He admitted that some of the protesters were “over-prosecuted,” which is the understatement of all understatements, but he's willing to continue this charade of legal nightmares.

Remember the story that PJ Media’s own Kevin Downey, Jr., told of his and his fiancée’s short excursion into the Capitol that day? It turned into a living hell of fear that would make an astonishing thriller.

Check out Kevin’s story here: My Long J6 Nightmare Is Finally Over (I Hope)

Tillis wants Kevin and his fiancée to do hard time for a quick venture into the Capitol. Is this right? Absolutely not.

Is it worth putting the U.S. attorney selection process in the hands of a judge who has repeatedly tried to thwart the agenda of a president who is in the White House with an unequivocal mandate from voters? Not in a million years.

By the way, President Trump has weighed in:

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says he’s DISAPPOINTED in Thom Tillis for coming out against his nominee for U.S. Attorney for DC Ed Martin



“Crime is down in Washington, DC. Street crime. Violent crime by 25%. People have noticed a BIG difference!”



CONFIRM ED MARTIN! pic.twitter.com/fzkErkBlni — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 7, 2025

Tillis needs to get off his Jan. 6 high horse and do the right thing, even if he doesn’t completely agree with Martin on the treatment of Jan. 6 protesters. Call his office — better yet, call all of his offices and make your voice heard.

Let’s get Thom Tillis to change his mind on Ed Martin the way he did on Pete Hegseth.

