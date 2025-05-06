Sen. Thom Tillis Could Tank a Crucial Trump Nominee—and That’s Not Even the Worst Part

The radical left's witch hunt against January 6 protesters has found an unlikely ally in Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. In a stunning display of establishment GOP capitulation, Tillis is reportedly considering opposing Trump's nomination of conservative attorney Ed Martin to the D.C. District Court.

Advertisement

And that’s not even the worst part. Thanks to Tillis’s move, the decision on who fills the role could land in the hands of none other than Judge James Boasberg — the very same judge who has been abusing his power to thwart Trump’s presidency.

Trump, who named Ed Martin as chief of staff at the Office of Management and Budget in December, installed him as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia on Jan. 20 — the same day he returned to the White House. He later formally nominated Martin to take on the role permanently.

But Martin’s interim authority runs out on May 19. And because of D.C.’s unique legal structure, the decision on who fills the vacancy could end up in the hands of Boasberg.

“The powerful U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. has two roles, which make it one of the most powerful perches in the American legal system — a seat from which much of the lawfare directed at Trump and his supporters originated during the Biden presidency," explains Bradley Jaye of Breitbart. “Due to D.C.’s special status, the office serves in a role similar to a local district attorney. After taking over, Martin wasted no time turning the office’s resources towards prosecuting violent crime after a period of lawlessness under President Joe Biden, which saw crime soar.”

Advertisement

Recommended: ABC Ambushes Barstool's Dave Portnoy, Gets Wrecked

What has the swamp worried is Martin’s shift in focus. Rather than targeting everyday Americans, he’s using the power of the most influential U.S. Attorney’s office to go after corruption inside the federal government; he's pursuing those who’ve defrauded taxpayers, engaged in voter fraud, and committed serious crimes, both at home and abroad.

Losing Martin would be more than a personnel setback; it could jeopardize key parts of Trump’s second-term agenda.

And who might Boasberg install in the role?

One of the most alarming possibilities if Ed Martin’s nomination fails is that Boasberg could appoint former Special Counsel Jack Smith as U.S. Attorney. That would be a nightmare scenario for Republicans.

Tillis, who has a history of siding with Democrats on crucial issues, appears more concerned with appeasing the left than supporting President Trump's efforts to restore balance to our federal courts. The North Carolina senator is reportedly troubled by Martin's past statements about Jan. 6 and his advocacy for protesters' rights.

Advertisement

The establishment's obsession with Jan. 6 has become a litmus test for whether conservatives are allowed to participate in our government. Martin's nomination to replace Judge James Boasberg represents a critical opportunity to add a strong conservative voice to a court that has shown clear bias against Trump supporters.

With Trump back in the White House and working to drain the swamp, every judicial appointment matters. The D.C. District Court in particular has been ground zero for cases involving Trump supporters and administration officials targeted by the Deep State.

The Deep State's grip on D.C. courts threatens to undermine Trump's America First agenda. Get exclusive analysis on the critical battle for judicial appointments and the establishment's war against MAGA supporters. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off, and help us continue exposing the swamp's corruption.