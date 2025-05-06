ABC Ambushes Barstool's Dave Portnoy, Gets Wrecked

The liberal media just can't help themselves. When there's an opportunity to smear someone who doesn't conform to their woke agenda, they'll take it — even if it means trying to blame that person for the very thing he's fighting against.

By now, you’ve probably heard about how Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was livid after learning about an antisemitic incident at Barstool Sansom Street in Philly, where some ignorant college students displayed a sign reading "F**k the Jews" during bottle service.

Portnoy offered to turn the situation into a teachable moment for those involved by sending them to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust. Nevertheless, the liberal media saw their chance to paint him as the villain.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is blasting ABC News Philadelphia after what he describes as an ambush interview that blindsided him with a “bait and switch” tactic and a manufactured accusation from an obscure academic journal.

According to Portnoy, ABC had originally asked him for a sit-down interview and gave him the name of a specific reporter. “They beg me to do an interview,” he recounted. “They give me the reporter’s name… and then they do a bait and switch, and a new reporter shows up to do it this morning.”

Portnoy said the interview started normally enough, with basic questions about Barstool and one of its bars, but then quickly took a turn. “Then she does what a media scumbag does,” Portnoy related. “She pulls a quote out of her a** from, like, I don’t even know, a made-up journal. Some professor at, like, the Sportocratic University of something.”

The quote in question reportedly accused Barstool Sports of fostering a “culture of harassment” and laid blame for an incident at one of Barstool’s bars directly at Portnoy’s feet. Portnoy was stunned and demanded to know the source of the quote: “Oh, you’re saying some f***ing liberal college professor said they don’t like Barstool? Well, who f***ing said it, and what is this even journal?”

The exchange with ABC, which was partially recorded by Barstool staffer Austin, escalated quickly and showed Portnoy grilling the reporter about the origins of the quote. “Where are the professors from?” he demanded.

The reporter eventually admitted they were from the University of Virginia.

“Okay, so,” Portnoy responded, “I’d like to know where they’re getting their information. I don’t like quotes that I have no idea where they’re coming from.”

Portnoy then flipped the script, asking the reporter, “Who’s creating more hate right now in the world? Would you say Barstool Sports and white men or college campuses?”

After a long pause, the journalist dodged, “You go ahead and answer.”

Portnoy pushed back: “That was a question to you.”

The reporter responded, “I’m the journalist. I’m asking the questions.”

To which Portnoy fired back, “Well, I don’t play by those rules. What does that mean? You’re a journalist? I’m a journalist. I run a big media organization.”

When the reporter refused to engage and insisted he “just answer the question,” Portnoy had enough. “All right. Then the interview’s over,” he said, slamming his laptop shut and leaving.

So @6abc begged me to do an interview about the incident at our bar. Since it was local I agreed. Then the reporter tried to say Barstool and I and white men were responsible for the incident. Austin started recording once it got contentious pic.twitter.com/ug8CX83HHp — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 5, 2025

The media establishment is so desperate to score political points that they'll try to blame an antisemitic incident on the very person who took immediate action to address it.

And that, folks, is why nobody trusts the media anymore.

