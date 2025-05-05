Biden's Handlers Nixed Cognitive Test to Hide His Mental Decline Before Campaign Exit

Joe Biden's mental decline was obvious to everyone, including his own staff, long before his catastrophic debate performance against Donald Trump and his eventual withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race weeks later. Now, a bombshell new book reveals that Biden's handlers actively worked to conceal his cognitive issues from the American people.

According to a report from the New York Times citing the upcoming book "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and Democrats Lost America," Biden's aides deliberately avoided giving him a cognitive test in early 2024, fearing it would draw unwanted attention to his age.

Mr. Biden’s aides were confident that he would pass a cognitive test, according to the book, but they worried that the mere fact of his taking one would raise new questions about his mental abilities. At the same time, Mr. Biden’s longtime doctor, Kevin O’Connor, had told aides he would not take the 81-year-old president’s political standing into consideration when treating him.

We’re supposed to believe they weren’t worried about him failing the test; they were worried about the optics of him taking it at all. Are we expected to believe the optics of him mumbling like an idiot, getting lost on stage, and even forgetting how his own son died were better than him taking the test?

And then there’s the timing, which couldn’t be more telling. According to the article, Biden’s team was weighing a cognitive test the very same month Special Counsel Robert K. Hur released his report, which described Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Biden’s response? A hastily arranged late-night press conference where he angrily insisted, “My memory is fine” before confusing the president of Egypt with the president of Mexico.

At that point, you have to wonder: would taking the test have been more damaging than publicly refusing it? They knew he would fail.

This revelation follows months of troubling public appearances that steadily chipped away at Biden’s phony facade and ultimately led to his withdrawal from the race. Who can forget when he confused Ukrainian President Zelensky with Vladimir Putin? Or the awkward moment he stood frozen during a Juneteenth celebration? Or fell asleep meeting with Maui fire victims, or tripped on the stairs of Air Force One?

Time and again, he got lost on stage, forgot what he was saying mid-sentence, or falsely claimed that his son Beau died in Iraq. The signs of cognitive decline weren’t new; they were piling up long before his disastrous debate against President Trump finally made it impossible for his defenders to keep pretending he was fine.

This explosive revelation raises serious questions about the Democrats' judgment and their willingness to put party interests above national security. After all, if Biden's own staff didn't trust him to take a cognitive test, how could they trust him with the nuclear codes?

The story of Biden's cognitive decline and his team's attempts to hide it will likely go down as one of the most egregious examples of political malpractice in modern American history. Thankfully, the American people saw through the charade, and now we have President Trump back in the White House where he belongs.

The real question isn't whether Biden was mentally fit for office. The real question is how many other Democrats knew about his decline and chose to say nothing. The American people deserve answers, and they deserve them now.

The real question isn't whether Biden was mentally fit for office. The real question is how many other Democrats knew about his decline and chose to say nothing. The American people deserve answers, and they deserve them now.