Dispatches From Self-Occupied Britain

Britain's big secret is out, and frankly, it was never really a secret.

A leaked study for the UK's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) "found that the transition to net zero [carbon emissions] by 2050 could have a significant impact on growth and could spur inflation," according to a recent report in the Telegraph. The report compared Net Zero's effects to "the global financial crisis caused by the 1973 oil embargo imposed by Arab states on Israel during the Yom Kippur War."

The difference is that the Arab oil embargo lasted five months and was imposed by hostile Arab regimes, but Net Zero is supposed to last forever and is imposed by a hostile regime right there in London.

“Estimates suggest that by 2030, 10 per cent of GDP will have been subtracted from consumption to turn unsustainable output into sustainable output," the leaked documents found. Translation: "Unsustainable output" is no such thing; it's in reality nothing more than the output that doesn't fit London's insane Net Zero agenda.

You might expect that, if the government were to take 10% of people's paychecks and forcibly redirect them into the pockets of Net Zero's well-connected enviro-hustlers, people might protest a bit.

Well, London expects that, too, apparently — a thought that dovetails into today's second news item from Once-Great Britain.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali's Courage Media has a chilling report today by Connor Tomlinson headlined, "Britain’s Two-Tier State is Training to Fight the People."

Tomlinson warned that "an India / Pakistan war has the potential to split Britain’s state in two, and engulf its streets in sectarian violence" since the U.K. is home to about five million ethnic Indians and Pakistanis — and both groups are prone to riots, particularly against one another. "But none of this concerns the white British majority — who would be barricaded in their homes while tribal minorities, whom they voted against importing in every election since 1974, do battle."

"So why," Tomlinson asked, "are the Met Police training to fight rioters wearing British flags?

Read that question again, and then read this:

Last Thursday, the Metropolitan Police posted a montage of officers at the Metropolitan Police Specialist Training Centre in Kent, undergoing riot training. The caption read, “Bricks, bottles and fire bombs – our officers prepare for every eventuality at the Met’s elite training centre in Gravesend so they can keep you safe. Stronger tactics means safer communities.” It seems they had one specific “eventuality” in mind, as the mock rioters were wearing the Union flag. There wasn’t a keffiyeh or “Only good TERF is a dead TERF” sign in sight.

That's right — British riot police train to put down conservative or patriotic Britons, not jihadis or Woke mobsters.

"This well-founded assumption that the police are not on the side of the British public led to claims of two-tier policing, two-tier justice, and the nickname Two-Tier Kier," Tomlinson wrote.

My takeaway from that is London is going to get its way on Net Zero, even if it has to crack more than a few Britons' skulls.

Coincidentally, I'm belatedly watching the 2017 BBC miniseries version of Len Deighton's alt-history novel, "SS-GB," that I'd once read in high school. "SS-GB" is a murder mystery set about a year into the Nazi occupation of Britain, and both versions detail the privations endured under occupation. The hero is a widowed police detective, Douglas Archer, forced to work alongside the Nazis.

Finally coming home after an all-nighter performing scut-work for a particularly nasty SS officer, his nanny tells him, "The bath water is still warm. It's only been used by the children." The children are thrilled when he's assigned an automobile — an increasingly uncommon sight on the streets of London.

I immediately thought of today's Britain and the privations Britons will endure under Net Zero, and also of Britain's increasingly two-tier justice system that protects foreign colonizers at the expense of (what we used to call) English liberty.

These are the economic and political conditions an occupying power might impose on a conquered nation, but the British do these things to themselves.

Fail, Britannia.

