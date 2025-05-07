Trump Dumps COVID Tyrant Surgeon General Pick, Names MAHA Ally Instead

Donald Trump withdrew his pro-censorship, pro-Covid lockdown, pro-abortion, pro-gender ideology surgeon general pick and replaced her with a philosophical ally of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This would seem to be a laudable recognition from Trump that Janette Nesheiwat was not the right person to reform federal health policies, and that a more originalist and reformist perspective is needed.

Bloomberg reported Nesheiwat’s nomination would be withdrawn only the day before she was to appear at a Senate hearing, raising jubilation from a number of Trump and Kennedy supporters who were surprised that a doctor with so many woke views had been nominated to serve in the Trump administration.

Donald Trump himself subsequently announced a new surgeon general pick, Dr. Casey Means, a member of the “Make America Healthy Again” Movement.

Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday, “I am pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Means, will be nominated as our next Surgeon General of the United States of America. Casey has impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans.”

The president praised Means, writing, “Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey! Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Should Nesheiwat be appointed to any position in HHS? I argue no. Former political staffer Anthony Clark accused Nesheiwat in April of distorting important parts of her resumé relative to her education, certifications, and military experience. Even before that accusation surfaced, however, Nesheiwat’s problematic views on a number of key topics relative to her prospective role raised MAGA eyebrows.

For example, speaking on Fox Business during the height of COVID hysteria, Nesheiwat lauded Facebook’s plan to crush First Amendment-protected free speech. “First of all, vaccines save lives, and I am so excited, and I thank and I commend Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg for taking action, because this affects everyone,” Nesheiwat enthusiastically babbled.

“This affects our children. It affects adults… look at the recent measles outbreak, the biggest outbreak that we've had in decades with measles, and that's no joke.… So it's about time that they are taking action, and I hope and pray that other social media platforms will follow suit and do the same thing,” she added. She later pushed for Biden administration action to address “misinformation” online. Ironically, many of the censored individuals were stating opinions that later turned out to be facts, such as the dangers of masking and rushed vaccine rollouts.

Neisheiwat also expressed pro-abortion views, supported disastrous COVID lockdowns, and parroted woke transgender rhetoric that sex is “assigned at birth.” She stands for everything that Kennedy and his allies hope to change at HHS and across federal health policies. It is excellent news that Nesheiwat is no longer the surgeon general nominee. She shouldn’t be working for HHS and gathering a taxpayer-funded salary at all.

