SHE NEEDS TO GO: Trump Surgeon General Pick Parrot's the Left's Gender-Bender Propaganda

I don't know where Donald Trump found the fancy TV doctor he chose as his surgeon general, but he needs to call back the nomination immediately.

PJ Media has already documented how Dr. Janette Nesheiwat's views are out of line with most MAGA voters. Catherine Salgado wrote last week, "Donald Trump’s surgeon general pick not only expressed pro-abortion views in the past, but she was also an enthusiastic supporter of disastrous COVID-19 lockdown and vaccine policies — and censorship of all those who disagreed with her."

She passionately rambled, “This [Covid] affects our children. It affects adults… look at the recent measles outbreak, the biggest outbreak that we've had in decades, with measles, and that's no joke. Measles can cause brain inflammation and pneumonia and ear infections and hearing loss and death. So it's about time that they [Facebook] are taking action, and I hope and pray that other social media platforms will follow suit and do the same thing.” And in 2021, Nesheiwat tweeted in response to a post touting Joe Biden’s vaccine push, blathering about the importance of “eliminating Vaccine Hesitancy and misinformation.” [Emphasis added]

And Ben Bartee wrote:

She also fearmongered in 2021 on nominally conservative Fox News with no pushback from the “journalist” interviewing her about COVID “putting our children in the hospital in record numbers” and, as a result, hospitals were “running out of ICU beds.” Both claims were lies... ... Shame on whatever pharma industry toolbag wormed their way into Trump’s ear and convinced him to make such a poor decision, one that amounts to spitting in the face of every one of his voters who elected him out of exhaustion and fury with the Public Health™ system — which is a lot, if not a vast majority, of them.

But that's not the half of it. Here she is on Fox News parroting the Left's false narrative about gender being "assigned at birth."

Trump’s pick for Surgeon General, @DoctorJanette, says babies have their gender ASSIGNED at birth, and is pushing the lie of high suicides for ‘transgender’ adolescents, comparing them to ‘c*sgender’ peers.



She actually uses that language.



Her numbers are a fiction, just like… pic.twitter.com/NPqkJfRJta — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) December 10, 2024

"But when you have a child who's suffering from gender dysphoria, this is a disconnect, a mismatch between how they feel and what a doctor assigned them as a gender at birth, and it's a very serious and sensitive issue that has to be taken very seriously, because, specifically, there's a very high suicidal rate among transgender adolescents," she claimed.

Here's a novel thought: What if these mentally ill children have a higher suicide rate because they are... mentally ill? And what if affirming their illusions with this silliness about "gender assigned at birth" (sane people call it "sex," not "gender," but we're not allowed to say that anymore) only aggravates the underlying mental health issues?

Trump voters did not go to the polls in November to pull the lever for Trump only to have him choose a radical to be his surgeon general. The notion that gender is "assigned" rather than built into every cell of our bodies by the Creator is nonsense and disinformation masquerading as science. Our gender is determined at conception, not in the birthing room—and certainly not by confused teenagers. Someone who rejects this self-evident biological fact has no business lording it over the rest of us as "America's doctor." Trump needs to pull her nomination immediately and find someone who deals in facts rather than fantasy.