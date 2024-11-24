Trump Really Screwed the Pooch With His Surgeon General Nomination

In the grand scheme of things, "Surgeon General" is a wasteful and often counterproductive (assuming the goal is actually improving public health and not advancing special interests) position that Trump should do away with entirely.

No one needs a sleazy bureaucrat in a silly admiral costume using their tax money to tell them how to live their lives — much less issuing pseudoscientific edicts for unclear and nefarious purposes, as we have been subject to for many years now.

What we need, in my opinion and apparently millions of other Americans’ given the recent election results, is a bulldog like RFK Jr., doctor or not, to clean up the water, air, drug, and food supplies through — and I know this is anathema to conservative orthodoxy, but I believe it’s necessary in the real world with bad industry actors who don’t care about human health and often, indeed, seem hellbent on ruining it — regulations.

But anyway, if this government bloat is to continue in perpetuity, the Surgeon General ought rightly to be someone exactly not like Janette Nesheiwat, Trump’s nominee.

Via Politico (emphasis added):

President-elect Donald Trump said Friday he has chosen Dr. Janette Nesheiwat to serve as surgeon general in his new administration. Nesheiwat is a Fox News medical contributor and serves as a medical director at CityMD, a network of urgent care centers in New York and New Jersey. “Dr. Nesheiwat is a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventive medicine and public health,” Trump said* in a statement. “She is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare, and believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives*.” Nesheiwat, who specialized in emergency and family medicine, has supported vaccines that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee for HHS secretary, has cast doubts about**.

*What does “believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives” actually mean? This is not how Trump speaks or writes. Why he allows whatever staffer to write this political jargon gobbledygook instead of putting out his own statement in the plain English that people appreciate from him, I have no idea. It comes off as greasy and duplicitous and decidedly off-brand.

**Janette has not just “supported vaccines”; she has actively promoted and praised censorship of dissident voices on the topic in the alleged service of Public Health™.

For example, Facebook’s brutal COVID censorship regime — which resulted in me losing my account that I’d had for over fifteen years, which I now regard as a blessing in disguise — was and presumably still is yum-yum for Janette’s tum-tum.

Wow: Trump's pick for Surgeon General, Janette Nesheiwat, praised Facebook for censoring “anti-vaccine” sentiment & wanted other companies to do the same.



Silencing those raising legitimate concerns about an experimental vaccine is wrong.



Shame on her!

pic.twitter.com/qPlfOrnCJ5 — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) November 23, 2024

She called the COVID “vaccines” — which are not now and never were real vaccines and which killed and maimed more people than we can perhaps ever fully account for — a “gift from God.”

Trump’s pick for Surgeon General Dr. Janette Nesheiwat is a COVID freak.



She praises the COVID vaccine as “a gift from God.”



Ew. pic.twitter.com/k2O7LJA6Jl — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 23, 2024

She also fearmongered in 2021 on nominally conservative Fox News with no pushback from the “journalist” interviewing her about COVID “putting our children in the hospital in record numbers” and, as a result, hospitals were “running out of ICU beds.”

Both claims were lies.

None of this garbage is what American voters signed off on when they elected Trump.

Shame on whatever pharma industry toolbag wormed their way into Trump’s ear and convinced him to make such a poor decision, one that amounts to spitting in the face of every one of his voters who elected him out of exhaustion and fury with the Public Health™ system — which is a lot, if not a vast majority, of them.