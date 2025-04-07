The Morning Briefing: Dare We Dream About Lasting Improvements in Election Integrity?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Beldynweck just knew that this would be his breakout year on Freak Night at the Tri-County Interpretive Maraca competition.

If I had a deep knowledge of the workings of the Supreme Court I would be writing about the kneecapping that the subject of yesterday's Briefing — Judge James Boasberg — got yesterday, which Sarah wrote about. Perhaps I can whip up some snark about Justice Amy Coney Barrett's irritating mean girl phase later in the week.

For far too long now, American elections have been a hot mess of "anomalies," as the defenders of the status quo like to put it. You and I, of course, would say " deliberate fraud." I would prefer to say something much worse, but this is a family site.

There have been questions popping up in elections as far back as I can remember in my voting lifetime, which covers a considerable number of years. Those questions have always been asked by those of us on this side of the aisle. Democrats insist that voter fraud doesn't exist. On the rare occasions that they will cop to the possibility that it does, they say it's very rare.

They seem to not have a real grasp on the definition of "rare."

Then 2020 came along, and the election anomalies piled up like horse manure during a stable hand strike. People who don't even pay that much attention to politics were raising their eyebrows. Conservatives who do pay attention to politics wondered if there would ever be another election that they could trust.

Fortunately, there is some progress being made in the restoration of some integrity to the election process. My good friend Stephen Green was the bearer of good news in a column that he wrote yesterday:

But what about five million zombie voters? Imagine the elections they could flip (and almost certainly have). Well, you no longer have to because five million is the number of fake or ineligible voters removed from the rolls by the good folks at Judicial Watch in just the last few years — with a million of them coming from deep-blue New York City alone. Makes you wonder just how indigo their mood truly is. Judicial Watch announced late last week that "its analysis and use of voter registration lists has led to lawsuits and legal actions under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) that have resulted in the removal of five million names from voter rolls in nearly a dozen states and localities" since 2019.

First, let me acknowledge the quiet brilliance of the line, "Makes you wonder just how indigo their mood truly is."

That's a staggering number, obviously, and one that makes it fair to wonder how many more of the "zombie" voters there might be out there. As Stephen mentions, a lot of elections may have been flipped by this nonexistent and ineligible part of the electorate. In any state, county, or municipal election with low voter turnout, you might not even need five dozen fake votes to do the trick. When you drill down into elections like that, it's stunning to see how few votes it actually takes to turn an election on its head.

There is some encouraging news about the efforts being made even in deep blue areas to shore up the processes which we use to elect people. Because they can't attract votes with ideas and good policy, Democrats need a steady pipeline of new voters, whether they be alive or dead. That leads them to say stupid things, like legal identification is racist.

Democrats can never have an honest conversation about voter integrity because they're so invested in the lies they tell themselves about the need for more of it. They'll keep fighting organizations like Judicial Watch. With any luck, they'll keep losing enough to make a difference.

SFK of the Day. Trump's Painful but Necessary Scorched-Earth Approach Is Precisely What I Voted For

"Even in the age of vigorous presidential executive orders, the kind of damage that the Biden cabal did wasn't going to be easy to undo. Democrats are quite skilled at placing constitutional time bombs all over the place. The goal is to use an overwhelming volume of sheer treachery to slow down or thwart any future politicians who want to roll back their 'achievements.'"

Shot of Vodka. They Cleared HOW MANY Fake Voters Off the Rolls?

"But what about five million zombie voters? Imagine the elections they could flip (and almost certainly have). Well, you no longer have to because five million is the number of fake or ineligible voters removed from the rolls by the good folks at Judicial Watch in just the last few years — with a million of them coming from deep-blue New York City alone. Makes you wonder just how indigo their mood truly is."

Everything Isn't Awful

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

I love how the whole administration is in on trolling the Dems.

Pam Bondi on third Trump term: "I think he’s going to be finished probably after this term" https://t.co/VcyVASkCwN — The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2025

Bee Me

Trump Installs Ejection Seats Throughout Press Briefing Room https://t.co/YiCJ0QqvAJ pic.twitter.com/rZqqX1LJJb — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 7, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

In-Town Pool

Wire: Reuters

Photos: AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Newsmax

Print: Dallas Morning News

Radio: SRN

New Media: NOTUS



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a commemorative tree planting

South Lawn

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Unleashing American Energy Executive Order Signing Event

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media sign up link HERE

(Link closes Tuesday, April 8, at 9:00 AM EDT)



6:35 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route The Building Museum

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



6:40 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The Building Museum

The Building Museum

In-Town Travel Pool



6:45 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the NRCC Dinner

The Building Museum

In-Town Travel Pool



7:50 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The Building Museum en route The White House

The Building Museum

In-Town Travel Pool



7:55 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

