Here’s How Fast CNN Changed Its Mind About Billionaires

The mainstream media's hypocrisy when it comes to covering President Trump never ceases to amaze. Case in point: CNN's dramatically different treatment of billionaire support for Trump depending on whether those billionaires are backing or opposing him.

The cognitive dissonance is stunning. Back in October 2024, CNN breathlessly warned about the "staggering sums" wealthy donors were investing in Trump's reelection, treating billionaire support as a threat to democracy. They specifically highlighted contributions from Elon Musk and Miriam Adelson, framing their support in ominous terms:

Some of the world’s wealthiest figures – led by conservative donor Miriam Adelson and tech billionaire Elon Musk – have funneled tens of millions of dollars into political groups in recent months to boost Donald Trump’s White House bid, new reports filed Tuesday with federal regulators show. Their staggering donations underscore the crucial role that a handful of billionaire megadonors are playing in Trump’s efforts to edge past his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, as their race has intensified.

The article went to great lengths detailing every major donation, painting a picture of nefarious billionaires supposedly buying influence.

But fast forward six months, and suddenly CNN can't contain its glee when reporting on wealthy elites criticizing Trump's tariff policies.

On Monday, CNN published a story practically celebrating billionaires "turning on Trump," treating their opposition as validation rather than a threat to democracy. The selective outrage is remarkable. When billionaires support Trump's America First policies, they're a danger. But when they oppose policies designed to protect American workers and level the playing field on trade, they're suddenly brave truth-tellers:

Wealthy business leaders are turning on US President Donald Trump over his plan to impose a colossal set of tariffs on America's trading partners, as losses mount on stock markets around the world. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, warned Sunday that going ahead with the new tariffs was tantamount to launching an “economic nuclear war.” On Wednesday, Trump said he would impose significantly higher “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries that have the highest trade imbalances with the United States. […] Other billionaires and wealthy business leaders have also openly criticized Trump’s tariff agenda in recent days as fear over its economic fallout gripped markets.

This is classic mainstream media manipulation. The same networks that decried billionaire influence in politics now eagerly amplify their voices— but only when those voices align with the liberal establishment's anti-Trump narrative.

The reality is that President Trump's tariff policies are designed to address decades of unfair trade practices that have hurt American workers. The temporary market volatility that has some Wall Street elites clutching their pearls is nothing compared to the long-term damage caused by allowing our trading partners to take advantage of us.

Once again, CNN proves it has no consistent principles—only an unwavering commitment to opposing Trump at all costs, even if it means completely contradicting their own previous positions. The American people see through this transparent bias, which is exactly why they continue to tune out the mainstream media in favor of honest coverage.

