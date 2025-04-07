Through a Wardrobe Dimly: Netflix’s Narnia Reboot

So last week, the word was out that Netflix is playing host to a reboot of “The Chronicles of Narnia.” On top of that, talks are apparently in the works to have none other than Meryl Streep voice Aslan. Yes, they are coming for Narnia in the same way they came for “Star Wars” and “The Lord of the Rings.” A galaxy far, far, away is not safe, nor is Middle Earth; why should Narnia be sacrosanct?

Deadline reports:

In the novels, Aslan is a talking lion who serves as Narnia’s guardian and a guide for the human children. Generally portrayed as a male, Aslan was created as an allegory for Jesus by author C.S. Lewis.

However, in “The Chronicles of Narnia,” Aslan is not merely an allegory for Christ. Lewis was quite clear that Aslan was Christ as he would have manifested himself to the inhabitants of Narnia. The biblical parallels are unavoidable with a respectful and thoughtful reading of the books, as they were meant to be.

To wit: in “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader,” we have this quote, “I am [in your world].’ said Aslan. ‘But there, I have another name. You must learn to know me by that name. This was the very reason why you were brought to Narnia, that by knowing me here for a little, you may know me better there.”

It is plausible that the producers of the reboot see Aslan as nothing more than an interesting main character in a fantasy series and thus have no compunctions about playing fast and loose with his gender. It is equally plausible (and altogether likely) that the producers are well aware of the intentional Christianity of the Narnia series and Aslan’s true identity and have taken it upon themselves to decolonize, deconstruct, and reassemble Narnia into something less Christian and more to their liking. Rebooting Aslan is another clandestine attempt at rebooting Christ.

I tend to lean toward that possibility more than the notion that some creative wonk was besotted with taking a novel approach toward depicting the character. This is yet another example of the surgical deconstruction of all things that do not fit the approved narrative. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that director Greta Gerwig is mulling casting a woman as the voice of Aslan.

There will be a Christian out there who may shake with rage, clutching a church bulletin or Bible in one hand and wagging a finger with the other, and citing Galatians 6:7, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.”

It might be tempting to think that God may respond to mockery with a plague of boils, a devastating stroke, chronic IBS, or leprosy of the groin or something. While that might provide our Christian in question with a moment of theological or moral schadenfreude, the simple truth is that God doesn’t do that kind of thing very often, despite what your social media feed or your favorite internet pastor may have you believe.

God cannot be mocked because He has no time for the offal served up by the industry as entertainment. He understands that such people are unwilling to wrestle with things such as eternal truths, and even if, for a moment, they could see beyond the temporal, beholding such truths would only drive them further into their darkness. A transcendent God is quite simply beyond their comprehension. He need not be, but such is the state of these people’s minds.

As I understand it, we are past “awards season,” those occasions in which famous people wear gowns and jewelry that cost more than the average person’s mortgage and exchange statuettes with one another while expecting the rest of the world to bask in their sublime radiance. We are approaching the Season of Pride. Granted, last year’s Pride outings were not nearly as massive in scope as in years past, but the celebrations will return. You will see more ridiculous outfits and more outrageous behavior. Some will say that it is a celebration of perversion, but it comes from a deeper place.

The underlying reason for Pride celebrations, drag events, ritual Tesla burnings, and campus protests is that the participants wish to draw attention to themselves. “Look at me, love me, fear me, be as engaged in me as I am.” They gaze into the mirror alluded to in 1 Corinthians 13:12, but to them, at the moment, the image is not dim or distorted at all. And in their worldview, all eyes and all mirrors should be turned toward them.

This spiritual and temporal narcissism explains the decline of mainstream Protestantism and why so many people have sought to recast Christ as a woman, transgender, or whatever incarnation best reflects their egos. God, by His very nature, cannot be quantified, categorized, or critiqued. Accepting that dramatically enhances one’s view of existence. However, one cannot view the cosmos through any kind of lens when one is obsessed with their mirror.

You see, it isn’t so much that Hollywood and the culture at large are hostile to Christ or Christianity (although they are), so much as they do not comprehend Christ. John Milton’s “Paradise Lost” is by no means scripture, but the quote from Satan, “Better to reign in hell than serve in heaven,” accurately sums up the chief thing that vexes the world and exemplifies the spirit of the age. Better to be angry, narcissistic, sex-obsessed, and forever demanding external validation and thus master or mistress of your own miserable fate than to cast your eyes heavenward or, for that matter, even outward. It makes one wonder if Dante did not miss a circle called “The Hall of Mirrors” in “Inferno.”

God will not be mocked by casting Meryl Streep as Aslan, as He will not be mocked by anyone who refuses to acknowledge Him and makes an idol of themselves or their cause du jour. It is not that He does not want to see these people redeemed or made whole; He understands that such things are impossible so long as these people continually turn their gazes inward.

Such prattling is below Him, as it should be below us. He will allow these people to do as they wish and temporarily enjoy and possibly eternally lament the rewards of their self-obsession. They have chosen to be of no consequence to Him, and He is willing to accept that choice.

