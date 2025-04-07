Mark Carney: Too Much Baggage, Too Many Lies

“Vlad? I know two Vlads. One is a cute little bunny that brings me cookies. The other is bad Vlad. Which Vlad?” “Which one do you think?” “Bad Vlad?” “Good call.” —Dr. Seuss, “Horton Hears a Who!”

Advertisement

“The simple step of a courageous individual is not to take part in the lie.” —Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, “The Gulag Archipelago”

With all the baggage he is carrying and the litany of lies he unstintedly spouts, and given the last decade of catastrophic Liberal rule in which a prosperous country has plummeted to near-Venezuelan status, it is hard to understand how Canada’s newly unelected prime minister Mark Carney continues to slice through the turbulent political waters under a towering glide of sail. Or perhaps it is not so difficult, given Canada’s well-earned reputation of smug and untutored credulity.

The Liberals under Justin Trudeau had fallen so low in the polls they might as well have been specks in a Dr. Seuss children’s book, their piping voices scarcely to be heard. Following Carney’s accession, the party of gross mismanagement and globalist pretensions bestrides the nation, confident of a resounding electoral victory on April 28.

Canada is, after all, a left-leaning country, virtually two thirds of the electorate reflexively and collectively voting for the socialist cum communist Liberals, the NDP and the Greens regardless of whatever harm they wreak on the country’s prospects, solvency and unity and irrespective of whomever is leading them, usually profiteers. Admittedly, the Greens appeal chiefly to the fringe crazies, mainly on the West Coast, especially the Gulf Islands. The Liberals, like the Democrats in the U.S., have lunged from the center to the far left, an aberration that cares nothing for the people it presumably represents, joined by the socialist NDP, presumably tending to the betterment of the working class it has manifestly betrayed.

Advertisement

It's to be expected. Trudeau and Carney are impenitent plutocrats, and the leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh sports a gold-plated retirement package worth millions and has been observed driving a $200,000 Maserati SUV. Despite their internal scuffles and traded barbs, they are all participating in the banquet of goodies that goes by the name of power-and-profit, a klatch of mandarins and champagne socialists affecting to improve the lot of the common folk, and to save the planet while they are at it. And Canadians, in their ineffable complacency, eagerly buy the ruse.

Carney has indeed promised to lower taxes for the beleaguered middle class and to restore the country’s economic vigor. Yet, as Matt Ehret, editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, reports, Carney is working to establish a new greenwashing, “climate friendly” system of measuring ‘value’ aimed at stripping nation states of productive industrial potential. The downside of Carney’s Great Reset vision (there is no upside) is that ‘value’ is tied “not to the rising of living standards, human creative reason or national productive powers of labour that characterized the creative growth of human civilization for the past several centuries but rather upon its total inverse.”

Meanwhile, the lies big and small continue to proliferate. A whopper or a fib doesn’t matter much if it’s endemic to a shady personality. For example, Carney claimed at a recent press conference that the AC/DC song “Thunderstruck” that introduces his entries at meets and rallies was his “warm-up song” when he played minor league hockey in the '70s. Carney, born on March 16, 1965, was 25 years old at the time of the song’s release on September 10, 1990. Of course, Carney may have been thinking of “TNT,” which was released in 1975, when he was ten, though this seems unlikely. In any event, “Thunderstruck” should not figure in Carney’s repertoire. It’s a working-class song, a rather inapt appropriation. Considering what Carney has to offer, “Highway to Hell” might be more fitting.

Advertisement

Small lies are supremely eloquent of character. Big lies are the stuff of political careers. As noted, Carney has long positioned himself as an environmental advocate. One observes his ongoing promotion of the climate change boondoggle, his insistence that net-zero is necessary, and his refusal to repeal Bill C-69 (No More Pipelines). The lie is palpable. Net Zero for thee. Net Billions for me. Under his leadership, his company, Brookfield Asset Management, has aggressively expanded into the energy infrastructure he ostensibly deplores, investing in pipelines all around the world. Indeed, Brookfield is currently negotiating a $9-billion deal to buy Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel transport system in the United States. Carney is also interested in investing hundreds of billions in China. “Would Canadian pipelines compete with and hurt his portfolio?” asks Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Is that why he is shutting them down?

Moreover, Carney has been reliably accused of artfully steering Brookfield to avoid an estimated $5.3 billion in Canadian taxes between 2021 and 2024 while he was still chair of the company. So much for his love of Canada. Carney remains tight-lipped and has never disclosed the details of his multiple and obscenely lucrative financial holdings. One wonders, too, why he saw fit to use Bermuda as a tax haven (actually “funneling taxes through a sketchy Bermuda bike shop”) after having moved his holdings from Toronto to New York.

Advertisement

Which brings up another inflammatory issue. Carney lied when he said that the decision for the move from Canada to the U.S. was made after he left the Brookfield board of directors. Not so. The Financial Post reported, after an incriminating letter surfaced, that the relocation decision occurred two months before he stepped down from his role with the firm.

Carney is poison. You would never want to have stoop coffee with this guy. Even former Liberal MP Dan McTeague has warned of Carney’s disastrous effect on industry and the economy. Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said of Carney, a once governor of both the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada: “I strongly recommend not backing Mark Carney for his policies on Net Zero. It was disastrous for Britain. It would be disastrous for Canada.” It’s clear that Carney intends to reboot Canada’s economic engine to his preferred system of ESG values, as laid out in his paper Fifty Shades of Green, an initiative that will destroy the country’s industrial and energy base in the service of a transnational oligarchy of which he is a privileged member.

Carney’s vision of ‘sustainable finance’ and massively punitive regulations, writes National Citizens Council’s (NCC) Director Alexander Brown, “is a wrecking ball aimed at the heart of Canada’s resource sector.” Canadians will pay the price “for the lofty ideals of a London and Manhattan banker, who spends only part of his time in Canada — specifically, Ontario and Quebec — at the cost of the national sovereignty he suddenly appears to care for.”

Advertisement

Brown concludes: “As a prime minister, Justin Trudeau had no values. Unfortunately for working Canadians and Canada’s future, in the case of Mark Carney, he has a manifesto filled with values. They just so happen to be all the wrong ones, at exactly the wrong time.” His profession of concern for Canada’s well-being is nothing but a monumental libel.

Carney is a piece of work, a perfect expression of the political con game which substitutes for governance in this frankly demented country. A country that could elect a Trudeau (whether father or son) and flirt with the real possibility of electing a Carney may not be worth the saving. Hope against hope, voters must be alert to the danger if we are to reclaim the country for patriotic citizens and millions of young Canadians.

Regardless of all his protestations of concern for the moral vitality and economic well-being of the nation, Carney will advance Trudeau's program of costly ineffective renewables predicated on the utter folly of anthropogenic global warming, a disaster that could result in the shut-down of Western Canada's energy industry, at the cost of the entire nation’s prosperity and self-sufficiency.

“Live Not By Lies,” exhorted Russian author and political dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, urging individuals to resist totalitarian regimes by refusing to participate in lies, even in small ways. I doubt that Carney has ever read Solzhenitsyn, and even if he had, probably would not have understood a word.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!