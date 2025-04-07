They Cleared HOW MANY Fake Voters Off the Rolls?

Five million is a lot of almost anything. Five million zombies could probably kick off the apocalypse. Five million rounds of ammunition would help me sleep better at night, particularly if we get those zombies. There probably isn't much I wouldn't do for five million dollars, except for three things:

Become a progressive.

Switch to the Klaus Schwab-approved insect diet.

Honest work.

I'm kidding on that last point. Mostly.

But what about five million zombie voters? Imagine the elections they could flip (and almost certainly have). Well, you no longer have to because five million is the number of fake or ineligible voters removed from the rolls by the good folks at Judicial Watch in just the last few years — with a million of them coming from deep-blue New York City alone. Makes you wonder just how indigo their mood truly is.

Judicial Watch announced late last week that "its analysis and use of voter registration lists has led to lawsuits and legal actions under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) that have resulted in the removal of five million names from voter rolls in nearly a dozen states and localities" since 2019.

Also last week, even in a statewide election that went disappointingly Democratic, Wisconsin voters approved a constitutional measure requiring photo ID to vote. Even Michigan is taking a hard look at voter fraud, with local activists Ramon Jackson and Pastor Lorenzo Sewell testifying before the state assembly last month about "multiple instances in which people reported that absentee ballots were cast in their names without their knowledge or consent."

There's something in the air.

In elections where almost everything is at stake because big, stupid Washington stuck its fat fingers into literally every facet of American life, five million fake voters is enough to turn a loser into a winner. But maybe it's at the state and local level where lawsuits like JW's will show the biggest benefits.

The five million include 918,139 ineligible names from NYC, with more than half of those names coming off the rolls in the last two years.

Kentucky "reported that 735,000 ineligible voter registrations have been removed from its voter rolls since 2019 by the State Board of Elections as part of its 2018 consent decree" that settled Judicial Watch's lawsuit.

But get this. Between the 2020 and the 2024 elections, "Los Angeles County confirmed the removal of 1.2 million ineligible names from its rolls as part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit Judicial Watch filed in 2017."

1.2 million fake voters went poof. Los Angeles County voters moved five points to the right between '20 and '24. In the immortal words of WKRP's Les Nessman announcing the death of Bing Crosby two months after Elvis died, "Just a coincidence? I wonder..."

JW President President Tom Fitton said, "There are millions of more names to be removed from voting rolls, which is why we are in federal court in three states.” The states are Illinois, Oregon, and California — so it looks like those 1.2 million fake Angeleno voters might be nothing more than a good start in cleaning up California's rolls.

Mind you, I'm not expecting California to start electing Republicans. Or conservatives, for that matter. But a little election integrity goes a long way toward restoring trust in our institutions.

