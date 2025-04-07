Trump Humiliates Reporter For Asking 'Stupid Question' About Tariffs

Donald Trump fired back at a reporter aboard Air Force One on Sunday after she pressed him on the impact of his tariffs — measures that have rattled stock markets and drawn predictable outrage from left-wing critics who were curiously silent during similar market slumps under Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Trump didn’t hold back when Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern asked whether there’s a point at which he’d be unwilling to tolerate market pain caused by his tariff policies.

“I think your question is so stupid,” Trump shot back. “I mean it, I think it’s a— Uh, I don’t want anything to go down. But sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

Trump went on to defend his aggressive use of tariffs, blaming past administrations for economic damage and accusing foreign nations of exploiting weak leadership.

“We have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen,” he said. “They took our businesses, they took our money, they took our jobs. They moved it to Mexico. They moved it to Canada. They moved a lot of it to China and it’s not sustainable. We’re not gonna do it.”

He credited his tariff policies with turning the tide.

“Now we have hundreds of billions of dollars pouring into our country on a monthly basis. It’s pouring. It’s already started because I put tariffs on,” Trump said.

“And eventually it’s gonna straighten out, and our country will be solid and strong again.”

Me: Is there a “Trump put?”



Trump: “I think your question is so stupid. I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”pic.twitter.com/8WfBZTcXwW — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) April 7, 2025

Advertisement

Just days after President Trump launched sweeping reciprocal tariffs in what his administration dubbed “Liberation Day,” more than 50 countries have already signaled their willingness to negotiate in order to avoid the new trade penalties.

Recommended: Bombshell Study Reveals How Many Leftists Support Killing Trump and Musk



“We already have 50 — five-zero — countries that have come to the table over the last few days, over the last weeks, that are willing and desperate to talk to us,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning. “We are the economic engine of the world, and it’s finally time that someone, President Trump, stood up for America.”

Panic over the stock market is, of course, media-driven.

That moment when you realize the media is manipulating you into panicking over the stock market. pic.twitter.com/Z5xq1yyKB1 — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) April 7, 2025

While critics on the left have rushed to sound the alarm, Rollins dismissed the backlash as partisan hysteria and said that the effort is focused on rebuilding the U.S. economy around American goods and industry.

Rollins defended President Trump’s new tariffs as a long-overdue correction to a trade system that has punished American farmers and workers for decades. Citing examples like Mexico refusing U.S. corn and Australia rejecting American beef, Rollins said that foreign tariffs have gone unchecked for too long. Pressed on whether Trump’s tariffs are permanent, she framed them as part of a broader national security strategy to reshore jobs and rebuild American industry, rooted in a vision dating back to Alexander Hamilton.

Advertisement

“This is about putting America first,” she said, highlighting a mix of tariffs, deregulation, tax cuts, and energy independence as key to the administration’s plan.

The mainstream media won't tell you the full truth about Trump's strategic trade policies. Join PJ Media VIP to get exclusive analysis, uncensored perspectives, and in-depth coverage of how these tariffs are reshaping America's economic future. Use code FIGHT for 60% off your VIP membership and help us continue exposing what the liberal media won't report.