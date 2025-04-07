HUGE: The European Union Just Caved on Trump's Tariffs

While the left and their media allies urge panic over Trump’s tariffs and the market response, reality is telling a different story — countries are folding fast. Now even the European Union is signaling it’s ready to deal. On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU is open to negotiations with the United States and has proposed eliminating tariffs on industrial goods altogether.

Advertisement

At a press conference in Brussels, von der Leyen underscored the damaging effects of the current tariffs and made it clear the EU is prepared to negotiate. These tariffs come first and foremost at immense costs for U.S. consumers and businesses, but at the same time, they have a massive impact on the global economy,” she announced. “Especially hard-hit are the developing countries. And this is a major turning point for the United States.”

She continued, “Nonetheless, we stand ready to negotiate with the United States. Indeed, we have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods, as we have successfully done with many other trading partners. Because Europe is always ready for a good deal, so we keep it on the table.”

Europe is ready to negotiate with the US.



We have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods.



Because we're always ready for a good deal.



But we’re also prepared to respond with countermeasures.



And protect ourselves against indirect effects through trade diversion. pic.twitter.com/hpZ77TXH4B — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 7, 2025

This is huge news, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that Trump’s trade strategy is paying off. For years, he’s warned that so-called “free trade” has left the United States at a disadvantage, and now—unlike past presidents—he’s actually doing something about it.

Advertisement

And it’s not just the European Union signaling a willingness to negotiate. Just days after President Trump launched sweeping reciprocal tariffs — an effort the administration has dubbed “Liberation Day” — over 50 countries have already stepped forward to open talks and avoid the new penalties.

“We already have 50 — five-zero — countries that have come to the table over the last few days, over the last weeks, that are willing and desperate to talk to us,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “We are the economic engine of the world, and it’s finally time that someone, President Trump, stood up for America.”

As expected, critics on the left are sounding the alarm, but Rollins dismissed the outrage as typical partisan theatrics. She made it clear that the real goal is to restore the American economy by prioritizing U.S. goods and industry.

Recommended: Bombshell Study Reveals How Many Leftists Support Killing Trump and Musk

Rollins defended the tariffs as a necessary course correction after decades of failed trade policy that has hurt American farmers and workers. She pointed to countries like Mexico and Australia, which have blocked key U.S. exports, and argued that these foreign tariffs have gone unchecked for far too long. When pressed about the long-term future of the tariffs, Rollins emphasized they’re part of a broader national security strategy to bring jobs back home and rebuild the country’s industrial base — a vision that goes all the way back to America’s founding.

Advertisement

“This is about putting America first,” she said, stressing that the strategy goes beyond tariffs to include deregulation, tax cuts, and energy independence as core pillars of the president’s plan.

The mainstream media won't tell you the full story about Trump's winning trade strategy. Get exclusive analysis and deeper insights into how America's economic revival is shocking global markets. Join PJ Media VIP today and access uncensored coverage of Trump's America First victories. Use code FIGHT for 60% off your membership and help us continue exposing the truth about our nation's resurgence.