South Africa Continues Anti-Israel Hate As Kids Parade With AKs

South Africa’s government continues to push its blatantly antisemitic, pro-terror suit against Israel as kids were reported protesting in the nation’s capital with model AK-47s.

Advertisement

The disgusting South African case at the jihad-favoring International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging genocide has unfortunately not been rejected for its clear bias and shameless lies against Israel, and in favor of Hamas and jihad-loving “Palestinians.” Meanwhile, children in Cape Town were reported as joining anti-Israel protests with mock AK-47 firearms and play-acting at terrorism, apparently in solidarity with the Gazans who train even their very young children as jihadis.

While Hamas is openly trying to commit genocide against Israelis specifically and Jews and Christians generally, South Africa continues to accuse Israel of “genocide.” Ronald Lamola, the South African minister of foreign affairs, reportedly insisted that his government will continue to stick to its genocide claim.

This is your daily reminder that Hamas=Gaza Ministry of Health. — Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 6, 2025

Related: Hebrew Language Academy Names Butterfly in Murdered Israeli Boy’s Honor

Ironically, this comes after even Hamas admitted that its Gaza casualty numbers were the frauds anyone not deranged by antisemitism already knew them to be. Unfortunately, South Africa has no concern for the victims of Oct. 7, like babies Ariel and Kfir Bibas, the Israeli soldiers killed while defending their nation, or the dozens of Israeli hostages still in Hamas captivity. And ICJ is equally biased, as it is an organ of the pro-terror United Nations.

Advertisement

1 year

6 months

59 hostages.



LET THEM GO NOW. pic.twitter.com/8fvCL7wlXa — Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 7, 2025

Breitbart reported on April 7:

South Africa’s case at the ICJ is currently awaiting further proceedings. While the ICJ found that Israel had a case to answer, and that the Palestinians had the right to protection, it stopped short of ordering a halt to the war against Hamas in Gaza, requiring only that Israel comply with the provisions of the Genocide Convention, which Israel has ratified. (Hamas obeys no such conventions or treaties, and disregards international law and violates human rights.) Several other countries have joined South Africa’s case — though Nicaragua withdrew quietly last week. Oddly, no Arab neighbor of Israel has joined the case; the region is moving slowly toward peace, despite Hamas’s efforts.

An annual Cape Town protest during the close of the Muslim festival of Ramadan included children in Palestinian keffiyehs toting mock AK-47s, Breitbart added. After all, Islamic holy texts explicitly command the killing of non-Muslims, and devout Islamists from South Africa to Gaza want to indoctrinate their kids as young as possible into jihad.

Shiri Bibas and her two children were kidnapped alive from their home.



Kfir (10 months) and Ariel (4) were murdered in captivity.



Their bodies were returned to Israel yesterday—without their mother.



Hamas is pure evil and must be eradicated.#WhereIsShiri pic.twitter.com/ncYt7xZOzR — Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 21, 2025

Advertisement

Wearing headbands and keffiyehs in the style of Palestinian terrorists, the children played at being “terrorists”, crouching on one knee to aim at their targets... About 500 people took to the streets for the protest, with a multitude of Hezbollah flags and images of assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah… Protests involving children holding mock weapons are a regular feature of Hamas demonstrations in Gaza, which have explicitly genocidal messages and urge the destruction of Israel as well as the Jewish people around the world. Quds (“Jerusalem”) Day is promoted heavily by the Iranian regime, which is committed to Israel’s destruction.

The neo-Nazis have arisen again to commit a second Holocaust.

Antisemitism continues to be a growing global threat, and too many outlets are part of the problem. Join PJ Media VIP to help us fight back and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!