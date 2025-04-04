Hamas Quietly Drops Thousands of Deaths From Gaza War Casualty Lists

New research comparing casualty lists from the Gaza Ministry of Health for different months finds vast discrepancies in the numbers of killed, including more than 1,000 children listed in October as killed but dropped from the list published in March.

🧵BOMBSHELL: Hamas’ new March 2025 fatality list quietly drops 3,400 fully “identified” deaths listed in its Aug & Oct 2024 reports—including 1,080 children. These "deaths" never happened. The numbers were falsified—again. Examples, analysis and evidence: 1/ pic.twitter.com/30VHnisSQ6 — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) March 31, 2025

So it's not really a "bombshell." Anyone with half a brain knew the terrorists were fudging the numbers of dead.

Of course, those with half a brain don't include the world media.

Since October 8, the casualty lists published by the Hamas mouthpiece, the Gaza Ministry of Health, have been posted on every major media outlet in the world with little or no skepticism. Occasionally, a story will include the information that Hamas runs the Gaza Ministry of Health, and/or the casualty figures make absolutely no distinction between civilian and terrorist casualties.

But most headlines are like CNN's hed from March 24: "50,000 killed in Gaza since start of Israel-Hamas war, health ministry says."

"Authorities in Gaza do not distinguish between civilians and Hamas fighters when reporting casualty figures, but the health ministry and the United Nations say the majority of deaths are women and children. And the true toll could be much higher, with many thousands believed to still be under the rubble," CNN reports.

So the UN agrees with Hamas. Big surprise.

New York Sun:

We are not trying to minimize the suffering of Gazans. While many civilians gleefully participated in the October 7 orgy of murder, torture, rape, and looting, others are suffering under the boots of the terrorists who rule Gaza. Now that Israel is limiting humanitarian aid into the Strip, a growing number of Gazans are out on the streets to protest against the suffering that Hamas has brought on them. That said, “Hamas’ Ministry of Health was never reliable,” Mr. Azienberg writes. From day one it “has gamed the fatality data — from including 471 fake ‘deaths’ at al-Ahli Hospital in the official count, to claiming 70% of fatalities were women & children (then quietly backing off).” The errors are not “minor,” but “systematic,” he argues. Nor do recent adjustments point to accuracy. Thousands of natural deaths, for one, are counted as war casualties.

“We knew there were rafts of errors in their reporting,” said Andrew Fox, author of a report published in the Henry Jackson Society in December about Gaza deaths. “There’s a reasonable explanation in that their computer systems went down in November 2023, so it’s been challenging for them to report accurately, but the lists are so unreliable that the world’s media shouldn’t be quoting them as reliable.”

He added: “The UN also just takes Hamas’s figures and publishes them with a note stating the figures are unconfirmed.”

Fox has worked with Aizenberg on previous research into Gaza Ministry of Health claims. He says the team believes that Hamas will “have gone through the list, trying to make it as convincing as possible. They’ve been accepting names onto that list with no evidence whatsoever. So what I’m guessing they’re trying to do is thin out the names they cannot substantiate at all.”

It's really not that hard to dig into the casualty lists and spot discrepancies. It's just so much easier (and more sellable) to post huge numbers of dead women and children and pass them off as the truth.

