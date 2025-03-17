The Morning Briefing: President Trump Spent the Weekend Golfing and Hunting Pirates

Top O' the Briefing
Happy St. Patrick's Day, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non-Sequitur is most likely swimming in Guinness, no matter what time you read this.
It has been common for a very long time for Democrats and Republicans to complain about how much time presidents like to golf spend on the course, but only when it's the other party who has the White House. We all did it when His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama was in office, and it is a frequent complaint from the Dems about President Trump.
The difference between Trump and other presidents is that he came to the presidency straight from the business world. Golf weekends are working weekends for successful businessmen. When Trump heads out of town to hit the links for a couple of days, he's still going to get a lot of president stuff done.
In December of 2023, I wrote a column titled, "I Don't Remember this Many Russian Invasions, Terrorists, or Pirates When Trump Was POTUS." Joe Biden and his commie cabal were so weak that bullies all over the world were salivating and acting up. The Houthi pirates were particularly galling because they topped the list of things that never would have happened with a real president in office.
Now that we have a real president again, he's busy cleaning up Biden's messes. This is from Matt:
President Donald Trump announced a decisive military response against Houthi militants in Yemen, declaring that the United States will no longer tolerate their attacks on American and allied shipping. “Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. The Houthis, he said, have been conducting “an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones.”
Trump sharply criticized the previous administration’s failure to rein in the Iran-backed Houthis, arguing that Joe Biden’s weak response only emboldened the terrorist group.
It's refreshing to see the President of the United States using the word "decisive," isn't it? It's also a bonus that the guy in charge is keenly aware of who the bad guys are. As we have discussed many times, that's something that Old Joe and his fellow Democrats get backward a lot. Seeing gray areas in very black-and-white situations doesn't lend itself to decisiveness.
The last two Democratic administrations have been empowering Iran both directly and indirectly, which only served to introduce more instability into the Middle East. The Biden administration abandoned Israel despite its proclamations about still being an ally. One more term with the Democrats in the White House would have established Iran as the regional superpower.
The terrorist pirates are still mouthing off and behaving as if they don't know that their bully status is about to be permanently stripped from them. My RedState friend and colleague Ward Clark wrote about their low-T attempt at retaliation:
Despite having been handed a few big steaming kettles of FO by the Trump administration and the U.S. military in recent days, Yemen's Houthi rebels still seem to think they are in the FA stage. In the latest laughable claim, a Houthi spokesman, one Yahya Sarea, bragged about a Houthi attack on an American ship - not just any ship, mind you, but the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.
Needless to say, the attack fizzled.
President Trump's detractors and haters are very slow on the uptake these days. None of them seem to grasp his resolve, and they haven't yet noticed that he's been wildly successful so far. These "rebels" are just like the Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers here at home — they're busy telling themselves alternative versions of what's really happening.
What's really happening is this: the gray areas of the previous administration are gone and the lines between right, wrong, good guys, and bad guys are very clear. The bad actors who want to pretend that those lines aren't distinct do so at their own extreme peril.
Everything Isn't Awful
Join the conversation as a VIP Member