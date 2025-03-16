Weekend Update with KDJ: All the News That's Fit to Mock

We knew it would just be a matter of time, or weather, before the communists running the Democratic Party were able to coax their junior varsity (i.e. unpaid) dolts to "attack" inanimate objects -- like Tesla cars, Cybertrucks, and charging stations -- in the name of...DERP.

Please understand, I LOVE that cloud-hugging leftoids bought Teslas to "save" the climate and then immediately defenestrated their bogus, virtue-signaling nonsense when told to do so. Proof that "climate change" is a politically driven joke.

FACT-O-RAMA! The climate change hoax is nothing more than yet another form of cultural Marxism meant to control people. If these dunderbutts were truly concerned with saving the trees, they wouldn't attack the most "climate friendly" cars on the planet.

Check out this useful idiot who parked his Subaru long enough to attack a Cybertruck owned by a Jewish man:

Man arrested after drawing a #swastika on a #Cybertruck belonging to a Jewish man in #NYC. pic.twitter.com/0wXYcHbXOs — Ian Collins (@Ian_Collins_03) March 16, 2025

If it's a belly laugh you crave, here is a...person...threatening a woman in a MAGA hat with a baseball bat its father never taught it to swing:

The Chatterbox Jazz Club that refused to serve Trump supports will soon be famous. As you'd expect, the woman behind the bar looks like a transformer. I thought Indiana was better than this? pic.twitter.com/cpTpL8StDH — Jere_Memez (@Jere_Memez) March 16, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! If anyone were ever to strike out on swings without ever playing baseball, it's this disappointment.

Our own Robert Spencer covered this earlier:

There is a new book about America's best coiffed reptile, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and his comfy, cozy relationship with the America's #1 enemy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), co-written by Jedd McFatter and Susan Crabtree.

What's in the book? I don't want to give it away, but it contains juicy gems, such as:

Newsom allowed corrupt Chinese corporations, such as Suntech and JOINN Laboratories, to establish operations in the U.S.

Jedd McFatter stated, "Dozens of Chinese biotech companies were drawn to the Bay Area with huge tax breaks and other incentives, but it appears that there was very little vetting."

McFatter added, "One of ChinaSF’s most concerning recruits is the biotech company JOINN Laboratories, which has close ties to China’s military."

Huawei, a Chinese tech firm flagged for national security risks, became a top ChinaSF sponsor in 2016. Events hosted by Huawei led to the company opening a research office in San Francisco.

Susan Crabtree said, "From foreign entanglements to self-serving financial gains, Governor Newsom and the other California corrupt class’s actions raise critical questions about accountability, integrity, and the future of California."

- As lieutenant governor, Newsom trademarked his wine brand in China and reportedly received $23,000 from Z&L Properties, whose owner was later convicted of bribery.

In 2022, Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 1084, which sought to ban foreign governments from buying California farmland.

FACT-O-RAMA! China has been buying American farmland near military bases for years but is not farming the land. Weird, right?





Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian whose parents are allegedly Palestinian, is currently enjoying three hots and a cot at an immigration jail in Louisiana.



One anarchist has "self deported," and yet another has had her student visa revoked.



Some of these self-centered slimers



Could I go on? Sure, but those reruns of The Sopranos aren't going to watch themselves.



Could I go on? Sure, but those reruns of The Sopranos aren't going to watch themselves.







