Trump Mocks Biden’s Autopen Usage with Epic Photo

In a bombshell revelation bigger than anything in history, we've learned that Joe Biden's administration has been running on autopilot -- literally. The White House used an autopen to sign virtually every document during his presidency, raising serious questions about who's actually running our country.

Remember when the Democrats screamed about "threats to democracy" under Trump? Well, here's a real threat: unelected staffers wielding presidential power while Sleepy Joe can't remember what he had for breakfast, let alone what executive orders he's supposedly signing.

President Trump, who actually shows up to work and signs his own documents, addressed the scandal during a speech at the Department of Justice on Friday, and he didn't mince words. "Crooked Joe Biden got us into a real mess with Russia and everything else he did, frankly. But he didn't know about it and he, generally speaking, signed it with autopen. So how would he know?" Trump's right—how would Biden know what he's signing when he's not even doing the signing?

Trump followed up with an absolutely savage (and frankly, hilarious) post on Truth Social on Sunday.

Bam!

As funny as his post is, the explosive revelation that Joe Biden's administration systematically used an autopen for virtually every document during his presidency is not a laughing matter—it's a constitutional nightmare that strikes at the heart of our democratic system.

According to a White House insider who spoke to the New York Post, a key Biden aide had been playing president, deciding which documents to auto-sign without clear authorization from Biden himself.

"There is no clarity on who actually approved what — POTUS or [the aide]," the source revealed. Let that sink in. We've got unelected staffers potentially making executive decisions while Biden struggles to remember basic facts about his own presidency.

Need proof? Just look at the recent LNG executive order fiasco. Speaker Mike Johnson pointed out that Biden couldn't even recall signing a crucial order affecting our energy exports. The American people deserve answers about who was really calling the shots in the Biden White House.

As President Trump rightfully pointed out during his speech at the DOJ, this practice is "disrespectful to the office." He noted how he personally reviews executive orders and official documents before signing them.

“When my people come up, Will and all of the people, Steve, they come up and, ‘Sir, this is an executive order.’ They explain it to me and you know, 90% of the time I sign it, 99% of the time I say, 'Do it,' but they come up and I sign it. But you don't use autopen. Number one, it's disrespectful to the office. Number two, maybe it's not even valid because you know who's getting him to sign? He had no idea what the hell he was doing. If he did, all of these bad things wouldn't be happening right now.”

Meanwhile, the Biden White House was a rubber-stamp factory run by unaccountable and unelected staffers.

And naturally, the mainstream media is doing their level best to ignore it.

