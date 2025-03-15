Trump Has Something To Say About the Biden Autopen Scandal

The Biden administration has been caught in what could be one of the most jaw-dropping scandals in presidential history. As PJ Media previously reported, virtually every document during Biden's presidency was signed by autopen.

While the presidential autopen isn't new—Barack Obama first used it to sign legislation in 2013—the scale of its use under Biden and the circumstances surrounding it are raising serious red flags. Legitimate questions have been raised as to whether use of the autopen was always authorized by Joe Biden, or even if he was aware it was being used to sign documents.

The situation has become so alarming that President Trump addressed it directly during his Friday speech at the Department of Justice.

“Crooked Joe Biden got us into a real mess with Russia and everything else he did, frankly,” Trump begain. “But he didn't know about it and he, generally speaking, signed it with autopen. So how would he know? That autopen is a big deal? I don't know.”

Trump continued, “You know, they're having, who's, who's doing this? When my people come up, Will and all of the people, Steve, they come up and, ‘Sir, this is an executive order.’ They explain it to me and you know, 90% of the time I sign it, 99% of the time I say, 'Do it,' but they come up and I sign it. But you don't use autopen. Number one, it's disrespectful to the office. Number two, maybe it's not even valid because you know who's getting him to sign? He had no idea what the hell he was doing. If he did, all of these bad things wouldn't be happening right now.”

OH SHIZZLES 👀



President Trump Suggests everything Joe Biden Signed via “Autopen” may not be Valid — Possibly Pardons



Recently, it was discovered Joe Biden was on vacation in the Virgin Islands, while at the same time he supposedly signed six pardons for criminals while… pic.twitter.com/tJrzULnLp4 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 14, 2025

Even more alarming are the revelations from former Biden White House insiders. One source told the New York Post that they suspect a key aide to Joe Biden may have unilaterally decided what documents to auto-sign.

The plot thickens, with anonymous White House sources painting a picture of potential abuse of power. The source explained that “everyone” was worried that a particular aide was exceeding his or her authority, “But no one would actually say it."

"I think [the aide] was using the autopen as standard and past protocol," the source said. "There is no clarity on who actually approved what — POTUS or [the aide]."

Speaker Mike Johnson previously highlighted Biden's inability to recall signing an LNG (liquified natural gas) exports executive order. Let that sink in—the "president" couldn't remember signing a major executive order affecting our energy security. But was he even involved in the decision at all?

The left-wing media will try to sweep this under the rug, but the evidence is mounting. We're potentially looking at a situation where unelected bureaucrats were running the country while Biden struggled to remember what day it was. Former White House staffers can dispute these allegations all they want, but the American people aren't stupid—we could see what's happening.

This isn't just about an autopen anymore—it's about who was really calling the shots in the Biden White House. And the answer to that question should terrify every American who believes in democratic governance.

With President Trump speaking of the scandal, you can bet this won't go away anytime soon. Will we find out that Joe Biden hadn't authorized and maybe wasn't even aware that official documents were being signed on his behalf? What happens if we do?

