The Left Is Going To Melt Down Over Trump's New Travel Ban

If the left isn’t already hyperventilating enough over everything that President Trump does, just wait until they learn that he is planning a massive expansion of his travel ban policy.

According to the New York Times, the administration is considering restrictions on citizens from up to 43 countries—a move that's both bold and necessary for American security.

The Trump administration is considering targeting the citizens of as many as 43 countries as part of a new ban on travel to the United States that would be broader than the restrictions imposed during President Trump’s first term, according to officials familiar with the matter. A draft list of recommendations developed by diplomatic and security officials suggests a “red” list of 11 countries whose citizens would be flatly barred from entering the United States. They are Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, the officials said. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive internal deliberations, cautioned that the list had been developed by the State Department several weeks ago, and that changes were likely by the time it reached the White House.

The other 32 countries have either “orange” or “yellow” designations.

The timing of this tells us a lot. I know it seems like forever ago, but you may recall the chaotic rollout of the first travel ban in 2017, when an Obama holdover named Sally Yates actively undermined presidential authority by refusing to defend the travel ban. The narrative was that Trump’s travel ban was racist, even though it was actually Barack Obama who came up with the list. Well, things are being done differently this time.

The New York Times notes that the list was developed several weeks ago, which means that this time Trump has ensured that his Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, is fully prepared to defend these crucial security measures.

With a DOJ now firmly aligned with America's interests, unlike the resistance-minded bureaucrats of 2017, the administration can implement these crucial security measures effectively. It's worth noting that Trump's current administration has experienced far fewer leaks than during his first term—a sign of increased institutional control and loyalty.

What's different this time? Trump has learned from experience. Instead of rushing implementation, the administration has methodically prepared for the inevitable lawfare from activist attorneys and open-borders advocates. The State Department has been deeply involved in developing these recommendations, ensuring a thorough vetting process.

Let's get something straight: despite what the hysterical left will undoubtedly claim, this isn't a "Muslim ban." Just like the previous ban, it excludes Indonesia—the world's largest Muslim nation. This is about national security, not religion.

Will that stop the left from freaking out? Don’t count on it. I suspect the meltdown over these expanded restrictions will be a sight to behold. They'll conveniently ignore that this policy is based on serious security assessments, not ideology. They'll forget how they stayed silent when Obama's administration identified these problematic countries. And they'll certainly never admit that Trump's previous travel ban helped keep Americans safer.

But here's the bottom line: President Trump promised to put America's security first, and he's delivering. While the final list may undergo some changes before reaching the White House, the message is clear—this administration is serious about protecting our borders and vetting who enters our country. The left can scream "xenophobia" all they want, but American citizens understand that strong borders make for a safer nation.

