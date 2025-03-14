Explosive Update to Biden Autopen Scandal Reveals Unelected Staffer’s Role

As PJ Media previously reported, a bombshell investigation by the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project revealed that nearly every document during Biden's presidency was signed by autopen, with only one authentic signature confirmed — his letter announcing withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

The presidential autopen has been in use since the 1950s, which has sparked ongoing debate over its legality. In 2013, Barack Obama became the first president to use it to sign a bill into law while vacationing in Hawaii. His office justified the move with a 30-page memo from George W. Bush’s legal team, which argued that a president’s physical presence wasn’t necessary as long as the signature was authorized.

But Joe Biden’s cognitive decline raised legitimate questions as to whether he was aware of official documents being signed on his behalf, or if they were even authorized. Speaker Mike Johnson previously revealed that Biden couldn't even recall signing an LNG exports executive order, raising serious questions about whether someone was signing documents with the autopen without Biden’s authorization.

According to an explosive report from the New York Post, a senior Biden aide may have been wielding presidential power through liberal use of the autopen and essentially acting as a shadow president. One White House source painted a chilling picture:

One Biden White House source told The Post they suspect that a key aide to the then-president may have made unilateral determinations on what to auto-sign. The Post is not publishing that staffer's name due to the lack of concrete evidence and refutations by other colleagues. The Biden aide, who did not respond to requests for comment, would frequently make mention of what "the boss" wanted, the source said, but compatriots would have "no idea" if it was true because the internal culture was to not ask questions.

Even more disturbing, another source revealed the extent of this aide's power:

"Everyone" was suspicious of this individual exceeding their authority when claiming to speak for the president, the source said. "But no one would actually say it." "I think [the aide] was using the autopen as standard and past protocol," The Post's informant said. "There is no clarity on who actually approved what — POTUS or [the aide]." A second Biden White House source agreed that the person was suspected of assuming the then-president’s positions and handing down orders without it being clear if they actually had communicated with the commander-in-chief.

"If they're carrying out the president's will, it doesn't seem like an issue,” Attorney Mike Davis, an outside advisor to Trump, told The Post. “If they're not carrying out the president's will, it's a huge issue—it's criminal."

Some former Biden White House staffers disputed the claims.

The implications are staggering. Every executive order, pardon, and official action under Biden's presidency could be constitutionally void. This isn't just bureaucratic misconduct; it's potentially the biggest presidential scandal in American history.

The American people deserve to know: Who was really running our country? Was Joe Biden actually making decisions, or was an unelected staffer wielding presidential power while Biden struggled to string sentences together? We need a full investigation, and we need it now.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is pushing for a DOJ investigation into whether Biden's cognitive state allowed unelected bureaucrats to run the government.

Do you think the mainstream media will cover this explosive autopen scandal? Don't count on it, but PJ Media won't back down from exposing the truth about who was really running the Biden White House.

