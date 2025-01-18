SCARY: Speaker Johnson Reveals When He Knew Biden Wasn't In Charge Anymore

Matt Margolis | 1:57 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

In a shocking interview with Bari Weiss of The Free Press, Speaker Mike Johnson offers a disturbing glimpse into the cognitive state of President Joe Biden. 

And it’s really scary. We’ve been saying for a while now that Joe Biden wasn’t the one making decisions in the White House, and this story from Speaker Johnson is just more evidence that this was totally true.

While expressing sympathy for Biden, particularly given his advanced age, the speaker’s concern is palpable. “He is not, obviously, in charge for some time,” Johnson observed. “And I know this by personal observation. And now the whole world knows it. And it's been very, very concerning to me over the last, you know, year and a half since I've had this.”

Johnson then shared a troubling account of a private meeting with President Biden, in which the president appeared completely unaware of his own executive actions, raising serious questions about his mental clarity and who is truly making decisions at the highest levels of government. According to Johnson, in Jan. 2024, he met with Biden in the Oval Office to discuss national security, but Johnson was specifically eager to address a recent executive order that had halted liquefied natural gas exports to Europe. This decision, which has far-reaching implications for both national security and economic interests, is particularly critical given Europe’s dependence on LNG, especially in the context of the ongoing Russian conflict. However, when Johnson raised the issue, Biden insisted he had not signed any such order.

The speaker recalled, “I said, Mr. President, why did you pause LNG exports to Europe? You understand you’re fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine because they’ve got to get their gas from him.” 

“I didn’t do that,” Biden insisted.

But, in fact, the executive order had been signed just weeks earlier.

Johnson recounts the surreal moment when he offered to have Biden’s staff print out the executive order so they could read it together. It was only then that Biden vaguely acknowledged it.

But when Johnson pressed further, it became evident that the President had no grasp of the executive action, and Johnson was left “with fear and loathing.”

“I thought we’re in serious trouble. Who is running the country?” Johnson questioned. “Like, I don't know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn't know.”

This exchange underscores a chilling reality — a president who not only is struggling to remember critical decisions, but is also unable to engage fully in high-stakes discussions with national security implications. The fact that Biden, despite his decades of experience, was so out of the loop on an issue as fundamental as energy exports points to a worrying trend that many have long suspected: Biden is not fully in charge.

If Speaker Johnson figured this out mere months after becoming speaker, there’s no doubt that Democrat leaders experienced similar episodes. To this day, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer insists that he thinks Biden was fully capable of being president for a second term.

This conversation is a stark reminder of the leadership vacuum at the top of the U.S. government. For those already worried about the administration’s handling of critical issues, Johnson’s account will only deepen those fears. If Biden cannot even recall a decision as significant as pausing LNG exports, what other critical actions are being taken without his full comprehension? And perhaps more importantly, who is actually making these decisions?

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

