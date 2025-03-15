Now We Know Biden's Role in the FBI's Witch Hunt Against Trump

The FBI's relentless witch hunt against Donald Trump has taken yet another bizarre turn. New revelations show the bureau secretly obtained Trump and Pence's government phones from Biden's White House in May 2022, as part of their “investigation.”

“The Biden White House turned over government cellphones belonging to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to the FBI in May 2022 as part of a bureau probe into the aftermath of the 2020 election, tying Trump to that investigation without sufficient predication,” Fox News Digital reports.

According to the report, the FBI did not need a warrant to obtain the government phones, but sources told the outlet that “after acquiring the devices, agents began drafting a search warrant to extract the phones’ data.”

"The Biden White House played right along with the FBI’s ‘gotcha’ scheme against Trump," a source told Fox News Digital. "Biden’s Office of White House Counsel, under the leadership of Dana Remus and Jonathan Su, gave its blessing and accommodation for the FBI to physically obtain Trump and Pence’s phones in early May 2022. Weeks later, the FBI began drafting a search warrant to extract the phones’ data."

The phones were obtained and entered as evidence as part of the FBI’s original anti-Trump 2020 election investigation, which eventually was taken over by special counsel Jack Smith. That case was known inside the bureau as "Arctic Frost" and was opened April 13, 2022, by anti-Trump former FBI agent Timothy Thibault. Thibault, according to whistleblowers, broke protocol and played a critical role in opening and advancing the bureau’s original investigation related to the 2020 election, tying Trump to the probe without sufficient predication. Thibault broke protocol by taking action to open the investigation and involve Trump despite being unauthorized to open criminal investigations in his role. Only special agents have the authority to open criminal investigations. Thibault vowed to make the investigation "prioritized over all others in the Branch" and, at the time, commented that "it frankly took too long for us to open this (investigation)," according to documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

You can't make this stuff up. We now know that Biden's team was all too happy to help the FBI in its latest partisan crusade.

Whistleblower disclosures reviewed by Fox News Digital reveal an aggressive DOJ and FBI investigation targeting Trump and his allies. The disclosures were provided to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Ron Johnson, who sent them to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday.

“The new records we are making public point to an aggressive investigation run by anti-Trump agents and prosecutors intent on using every resource available to pursue Trump and his supporters,” Grassley and Johnson wrote.

One record, dated Apr. 25, 2022, stated, “DOJ and FBI were informed that government-issued cellphones that purportedly previously belonged to former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald J. Trump were in the possession of individuals at the White House. DOJ is currently conducting analysis regarding the FBI taking possession of and processing the phones.”

A representative for former President Joe Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden knew about any of this. I’d bet good money that he did.

“Sunshine is the best disinfectant,” Grassley and Johnson’s letter to Bondi and Patel said. “The American people deserve to know the complete extent of the corruption within the DOJ and FBI that led to the investigation into President Trump.”

