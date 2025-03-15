BREAKING: Trump Orders Military Strikes Against Houthi Terrorists in Yemen

President Donald Trump announced a decisive military response against Houthi militants in Yemen, declaring that the United States will no longer tolerate their attacks on American and allied shipping. “Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. The Houthis, he said, have been conducting “an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones.”

Trump sharply criticized the previous administration’s failure to rein in the Iran-backed Houthis, arguing that Joe Biden’s weak response only emboldened the terrorist group. “Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going,” he said. As a result, “it has been over a year since a U.S.-flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden.” Even American warships haven’t been safe—Trump pointed out that “the last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times.”

Trump directly blamed Iran for funding the Houthis’ ongoing assaults. “Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies,” he said. These continuous attacks, he noted, have inflicted massive economic harm, stating, “These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk.”

Trump vowed that American forces would respond with overwhelming force to ensure freedom of navigation. “The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated,” he declared. “We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective.” He described the Houthis as having “choked off shipping in one of the most important Waterways of the World, grinding vast swaths of Global Commerce to a halt, and attacking the core principle of Freedom of Navigation upon which International Trade and Commerce depends.”

The military response is already underway, according to Trump. “Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom,” he announced. “No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.”

Trump then issued a stark warning to the Houthis: “To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!”

He also sent a strong message to Tehran, demanding an immediate end to its support for the Houthis. “To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY!” he declared. “Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

Note to Democrats: this is what strength looks like.

