Gutfeld Destroys a Moronic Liberal, and it Wasn’t Jessica Tarlov This Time

Lately, I’ve gotten a lot of enjoyment from Greg Gutfeld destroying Jessica Tarlov on The Five. Who wouldn’t, right? Well, this won’t be one of those times. Why not? Because this time he tore into Billie Eilish and Hollywood's entertainment elite, calling them out for turning the Grammy Awards into a self-serving political circus that proves just how out of touch they really are. And it was nearly as good.

I’m sure you didn’t watch the Grammy Awards this past weekend — heck, I didn’t even know that the Grammys were even happening until the next day — but all the buzz was about how some singer named Billie Eilish, who I’m pretty sure is a woman, chose to make a political statement at the awards by saying "no one is illegal on stolen land.”

Billie Eilish says "f*ck ice" during her #Grammys acceptance speech: "Nobody is illegal on stolen land. We need to keep fighting and speaking up. Our voices do matter." pic.twitter.com/Sz1um3afYJ — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

Her line went over well with the Hollywood crowd, obviously. I also heard Don Lemon was there. And he got a standing ovation, of course. Be that as it may, everything you’ve heard about what happened at the Grammys is exactly why no one gives a crap about them anymore.

Every year we go through this. Award shows are bad enough when they’re just a bunch of rich celebrities celebrating each other, but when they start lecturing the public about politics, it’s even worse, and naturally, Gutfeld didn't hold back when dissecting Eilish's Grammy speech. "I love Billie Eilish because she managed to be stupid on not just one issue but stupid on two issues simultaneously," he said. "She's upping her game." He zeroed in on the inherent contradiction in her "nobody is illegal on stolen land" messaging, asking pointedly, "How can the land be stolen if there is no border?"

The hypocrisy deepens when you consider that Eilish owns a massive $3 million house on what she'd call stolen land.

🔥🚨 BREAKING: The Tongva Tribe in California FIRES BACK at Billie Eilish and her Grammy speech:



"As the First People of the greater Los Angeles basin, we do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land. Eilish HAS NOT contacted our tribe directly regarding her… https://t.co/EKUIvNnuVd pic.twitter.com/9nUTtlDJot — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) February 3, 2026

This prompted Gutfeld to suggest what she should do if she's really serious about her cause du jour.

“She has this massive house on stolen land, and she has to turn that into a casino. Because that's, that's the only way forward,” he said. “ I don't expect her to, like, move out immediately, but turn it into a casino, let people in.”

He also called out Eilish for making a statement that wasn’t rooted in genuine conviction. "It's not about politics at all, it's about persona," he argued, suggesting her statements are calculated branding moves rather than principled positions.

Gutfeld blasted the entire industry, accusing celebrities of doing whatever it takes to fit in. Gutfeld pointed to the backlash against Nicki Minaj as proof of what happens when someone breaks ranks.

“They will do anything to fit in, which is why they went after Nicki Minaj, because she refused to, and by refusing to fit in, they felt like, ‘Oh, my God, people can actually see us. They actually can see us for what we are. We're just a bunch of followers, and we're terrified.’ Giving Don Lemon an ovation tells you how much they hate you, the consumer.”

Greg Gutfeld on Billie Eilish declaring nobody is illegal on stolen land: “I don’t want to be a hypocrite, Dana, so I have to point out that this show is being filmed on stolen land. This used to be Glenn Beck’s studio… [Billie Eilish] managed to be stupid on not just one issue… pic.twitter.com/YiQ4ZYWNzh — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 2, 2026

