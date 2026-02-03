Walz's Rules Release Ax Murderer Who Massacred His Family

Not every juvenile criminal is reclaimable, and some commit crimes so horrific that they must for the safety of society be treated as adult criminals. Unfortunately, pro-crime Minnesota Democrats disagree.

David Francis Brom is now in his 50s, but when he was only 16, he used an ax to butcher both of his parents and his two siblings, who were 11 and 13 years old at the time. He admitted to committing the slaughter because he had had an argument with his father. Unsurprisingly, this bestial and hideous crime earned him three life sentences in 1989, but thanks to relatively new rules signed by Minnesota Gov. Tampon Tim Walz, Brom received parole, as The Blaze reported.

Walz and his fellow Democrats have changed Minnesota’s policies on parole to ease sentences on individuals sentenced for crimes committed while they were juveniles, as if every juvenile criminal were an innocent victim of circumstances just waiting for a second chance. A person who is capable of ax murdering not only his parents but his younger siblings at the age of 16 is unlikely to be a penitent and shining example of virtue at 54.

Republican Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth is disgusted and outraged at Brom’s parole. “The parole of a convicted murderer, who committed a crime so brutal that he received three consecutive life sentences as punishment, is absolutely unacceptable, and it is the direct result of a law passed by Democrats and signed by Governor Walz in 2023,” she declared in an official statement. “The early release of violent offenders makes our communities less safe, and insults the memory of their victims. Some crimes are so horrific that real accountability, serving the entire sentence, should be the only option. Early release after four brutal murders is not justice.”

She was right to mention the victims, because Democrats never care about victims; they always side with the victimizers. Their fake "mercy" is only for those who least deserve it.

Indeed, Brom has been on work release since 2025, according to The Blaze, even before the Minnesota Supervised Release Board voted five to one to give him parole. Brom told the board he already had a job waiting for him upon his release, which is insane. What woke fool would hire such a criminal?

Minnesota state Rep. Duane Quam, like Demuth, is furious at Democrats over Brom’s proposed release. “This is not a question of legal technicality, it is a question of justice. Brom was sentenced to three consecutive life terms, a sentence reflecting the brutality and heinous nature of his multiple murders,” Quam said.

This is not justice, but gross injustice, Quam emphasized. “Democrats’ law allowing the release of an ax murderer completely undermines the very concept of a sentence being relational to the crime and sends a troubling message to victims and the public. This case is especially painful for our community, which still remembers the trauma of those horrific events.”

Unfortunately, Walz and co. care little about any crime or tragedy that does not directly affect their own insulated lives.

