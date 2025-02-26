The Morning Briefing: Party Time — Trump Throws the MSM Hacks Into Another Tizzy

Top O' the Briefing
The Golden Age that President Trump promised in his Inauguration Day speech has gotten here quickly for those of us who have spent years writing about the awfulness of the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media. The thing that I liked most about the early days of Trump's first term was the way he would effortlessly trigger the MSM hacks and take such obvious delight in doing it.
Back then, the political press propagandists were disliked by hardcore Trump fans and people like me, but they hadn't yet created the sea of enemies that they have now. When I used to write about media bias, a lot of people would tell me that it wasn't that big of a deal. Trump's first term opened a lot of eyes, and the Biden years made even casual political observers notice that the "Democracy Dies in Darkness" crowd was, in fact, the enemy of the people.
The MSMers have always been hostile to Republicans. Because everything the Left does to Trump is intensified by their mental unwellness, they're even worse to him. Now they're upset that he's not treating them like old friends. The White House made a move yesterday that makes perfect sense, and the leftist media lapdogs are brimming with hurt feelings.
The Trump administration spokeswoman walked into the den filled with White House correspondents on Tuesday and overturned the tables.
Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) would no longer oversee who gets a seat in the press room; instead, from now on, the White House communications staff will be in charge.
Not to worry, Leavitt told the stunned reporters, legacy media will retain their seats, but they may be rubbing elbows with local radio hosts, podcasters, streamers, and others. There might be some Peter Strzok-like Walmart smell on the normies who invade the "nerd ball" space. News stars might want to make sure their Jimmy Choos stay far away from the scuffed boots worn by the new guys when they arrive.
The poor dears spent the day acting as if he'd exiled them all to an old leper colony. Very little has changed except, as Victoria noted, the old boys/girls/non-binaries club will have some new members. Members who give the old guard the ick.
A New York Times beta male in the White House press pool hit X and likened Trump to Putin, which press secretary Karoline Leavitt immediately smacked down. My RedState colleague Sister Toldjah wrote about it and shared Leavitt's response in her post:
— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 25, 2025
Moments after you tweeted this, the President invited journalists into the Oval and took questions for nearly an hour.
Your hysterical reaction to our long overdue and much needed change to an outdated organization is precisely why we made it.
Gone… https://t.co/dsR4fLWjpD
Leavitt is a zillion times tougher than any of her foes in the legacy media. Because they never learn, we're going to be treated to a lot of "Hell yeah!" moments like this as long as Leavitt is in charge of the press room. She's been nothing short of spectacular thus far. I may start watching her Q&A sessions live just for the entertainment.
Before I'd read about this move yesterday, I wrote a column about how Trump's victory last November has given the American political media landscape a huge, beautiful makeover. Kicking the White House Correspondents' Association to the periphery is long overdue, like cleaning a room in an old house that no one has used for years. They can now devote more time to hosting their annual no-talent show dinner. Maybe they can get Jimmy Kimmel to host it through his tears this year.
It's too much to ask that the MSM truth torturers ever learn from what's going on in the world and start doing their jobs with honesty and integrity as their guides. We're just going to have to content ourselves with enjoying the spectacle of them pouting in the corner, waiting for the next time that Ms. Leavitt reminds them of their places.
#MeToo. Dear Lord: I Really Do Want to Be a Better Person but...Democrats
DISGUSTING: Washington State Taxpayers Find Out the Depraved Things They're Paying For
Do You Know What’s in Your Relative’s Nursing Home Feed?
How Permanent Is Trump's Foreign Policy Revolution?
The Democrats Are in Worse Shape Than We Thought
