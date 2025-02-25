WATCH: Fired Joy Reid LITERALLY Bawls Tears of Regret

You might have caught Matt Margolis’ reporting from earlier in the week that MSNBC Race Lady Joy Ann Reid — personal favorite pet of cable news’ lesbian kingpin who maintains her brutal reign of terror through sheer testicular fortitude, Rachel Maddow — lost her job in a vicious anti-DEI hate crime by the progressive network.

Advertisement

Where is Al Sharpton when you need him? And why is he not marching on 30 Rock?

Oh, that’s right: he works at MSNBC too (for now). And he’s nothing if not loyal to his master.

Related: WATCH Deep State Capo John Brennan Sweat: ‘I’m on Kash Patel’s Enemy List’

Joy Reid literally cried about the firing after mocking white women for crying in public.

Townhall got the clip.

Joy Reid, who ridiculed white people for their tears, breaks down in tears over her show getting canceled. Karmic perfection here: pic.twitter.com/yEdjpt4nOJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2025

My show had value... What I was doing had value... And, in the end... I try not to cry... I’ve been through every emotion... anger, rage, disappointment, hurt... guilt. You know, [ a feeling] that I let my team lose their jobs.

This stuff really tugs at your heartstrings.

Maddow set aside her toxic masculinity to offer up a similar emotional performance, eulogizing her lost comrade-in-arms and castigating management for showing her the door.

Rachel Maddow has a meltdown over Joy Reid being fired pic.twitter.com/vr5F2p4agD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2025

Advertisement

I am 51 years old. I have been gainfully employed since I was 12. And I have had so many different kinds of jobs — you wouldn’t believe me if I told you. But in all of the jobs I have had, in all of the years I have been alive, there is no colleague for whom I have had more affection and more respect than Joy Reid. I love everything about her. I have learned so much from her… On a network where we have got two non-white hosts in prime time, both of our non-white hosts in prime time are losing their shows, as is Katie Phang on the weekend. And that feels worse than that, no matter who replaces them. That feels indefensible, and I do not defend it… It’s not the right way to treat people and its inefficient and it’s unnecessary and it kind of drops the bottom out of whether people think this is a good place to work.

Related: Democrat Hypocrites Accuse Trump of Plotting to Throw Political Enemies in ‘Internment Camps’

It strikes me as strange that Maddow is simply allowed to trash the network on its own airwaves, including essentially denouncing it as racist for firing her favorite BIPOC.

Advertisement

But I guess that’s what makes her cable news’ alpha male.

As we’ve painstakingly documented here, Google's censorship of PJ Media is out of control. This article is likely to be flagged as “misinformation” — or hate speech, or whatever alleged violation of constantly-changing policy — and demonetized by Google. If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation.

Get your monster 60% discount on your new VIP membership with promo code FIGHT.