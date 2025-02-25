WATCH: Fired Joy Reid LITERALLY Bawls Tears of Regret

Ben Bartee | 4:30 AM on February 25, 2025

You might have caught Matt Margolis’ reporting from earlier in the week that MSNBC Race Lady Joy Ann Reid — personal favorite pet of cable news’ lesbian kingpin who maintains her brutal reign of terror through sheer testicular fortitude, Rachel Maddow — lost her job in a vicious anti-DEI hate crime by the progressive network.

Advertisement

Where is Al Sharpton when you need him? And why is he not marching on 30 Rock?

Oh, that’s right: he works at MSNBC too (for now). And he’s nothing if not loyal to his master.

Related: WATCH Deep State Capo John Brennan Sweat: ‘I’m on Kash Patel’s Enemy List’

Joy Reid literally cried about the firing after mocking white women for crying in public.

Townhall got the clip.

My show had value... What I was doing had value... And, in the end... I try not to cry... I’ve been through every emotion... anger, rage, disappointment, hurt... guilt. You know, [ a feeling] that I let my team lose their jobs.

This stuff really tugs at your heartstrings.

Maddow set aside her toxic masculinity to offer up a similar emotional performance, eulogizing her lost comrade-in-arms and castigating management for showing her the door.

Advertisement

I am 51 years old. I have been gainfully employed since I was 12. And I have had so many different kinds of jobs — you wouldn’t believe me if I told you. But in all of the jobs I have had, in all of the years I have been alive, there is no colleague for whom I have had more affection and more respect than Joy Reid. I love everything about her. I have learned so much from her…

On a network where we have got two non-white hosts in prime time, both of our non-white hosts in prime time are losing their shows, as is Katie Phang on the weekend. And that feels worse than that, no matter who replaces them. That feels indefensible, and I do not defend it…

It’s not the right way to treat people and its inefficient and it’s unnecessary and it kind of drops the bottom out of whether people think this is a good place to work.

Related: Democrat Hypocrites Accuse Trump of Plotting to Throw Political Enemies in ‘Internment Camps’

It strikes me as strange that Maddow is simply allowed to trash the network on its own airwaves, including essentially denouncing it as racist for firing her favorite BIPOC.

Advertisement

But I guess that’s what makes her cable news’ alpha male.

As we’ve painstakingly documented here, Google's censorship of PJ Media is out of control. This article is likely to be flagged as “misinformation” — or hate speech, or whatever alleged violation of constantly-changing policy — and demonetized by Google. If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation. 

Get your monster 60% discount on your new VIP membership with promo code FIGHT.

Ben Bartee

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: MEDIA BIAS

Recommended

It's Official: Data Shows That the U.S. Loves What Trump Is Doing Sarah Anderson
The Morning Briefing: The Dems' America Is a Dark, Awful Place and I Hope They Stay There Stephen Kruiser
Elon Musk Has ‘Cracked the Code’ on Government Secrecy Matt Margolis
Modern Feminism Makes Women Miserable Victor Joecks
Dumbest TDS Hot Take This Week...So Far: 'Rogue President' Stephen Kruiser
The Democratic Party Is Starving to Death Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Modern Feminism Makes Women Miserable
WATCH: Fired Joy Reid LITERALLY Bawls Tears of Regret
MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement