Democrat Hypocrites Accuse Trump of Plotting to Throw Political Enemies in ‘Internment Camps’

It’s no new observation that the Democrats traffic heavily in projection — but, this election cycle, they’ve taken things to the next level.

I have previously covered for PJ Media the below compilation — by no means exhaustive of this kind of rhetoric — coming from Democrats demanding that Deplorables be thrown in camps for the benefit of Democracy™.

Rhetoric aside, no Republican whatsoever of any national profile — none that I have seen, at least, and I follow this stuff — has ever called to toss their political opponents in camps; that’s strictly a Democrat fantasy, who also enjoy prosecuting nonviolent grandmothers for essentially taking capitol tours.

Reality notwithstanding, the latest narrative barrage that “Trump’s going to open Fourth Reich concentration camps” comes on the heels of what was obviously a rhetorical point he meant to make in the context of neocon Liz Cheney about warhawks feeling too comfortable warmongering when they or their kids don’t have to worry about fighting and dying in the wars they promulgate.

Via MSNBC (emphasis added):

Hillary Clinton was vilified for referring to half of Trump’s supporters as “deplorable.” Now, Trump regularly refers to his political opponents as “an enemy within.” He has talked about taking “retribution” against Democrats, whom he calls “evil.” In recent days, he’s even suggested he would unleash the U.S. military on his political rivals… Yet the bigger danger of a Trump campaign is that so many Americans will go to the polls and validate Trump’s bigotry, violent rhetoric and divisiveness. For more than a few Democrats, the lack of political backlash from comments that would spell the end of any other presidential campaign is, as much as the tight polling margin, what has made this presidential campaign so uniquely unsettling. Is this really what America has become?

Now Rep. Debbie Dingell — probably one of the dumber Congresspeople out there (low bar) and definitely one of the more mediocre (also low bar) — is out on corporate media peddling the talking point that she’s going to be sitting in one of Trump’s “internment camps” come January.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

Dem Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell openly fretted Monday that she could be tossed in an internment camp along with Muslims and Arabs if Donald Trump wins the White House. Dingell, 70, was visibly distraught when she made the stunning accusation that the former president plans to “start internment camps” and fill them with Arabs and Muslims, as well as political rivals such as her… Tapper was even taken aback by the congresswoman’s startling allegation. “Internment camps?” he asked her. “Yes. [Trump] has talked internment camps,” Dingell shot back. “You may have to visit me in one. I get worried enough when he talks about what he‘s going to do to his political enemies, but he has talked about them in this with different groups of people.”

