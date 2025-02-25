BREAKING: House Passes Trump-GOP Budget

Paula Bolyard | 8:19 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The House floor was the scene of some drama tonight—what else is new?—as Republicans launched a last-minute push to drag a few GOP holdouts over the finish line to pass the budget resolution. 

Advertisement

Earlier in the night, Republican leadership brought the resolution to the floor, only to pull it back before voting could be completed, reportedly because the  GOP had a few more votes to whip. Once those were secured, the resolution came to the floor again. 

The party-line vote was 217-213 in favor, with three House members abstaining. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the lone Republican holdout. He had indicated earlier in the day that he would vote no. 

“If the Republican plan passes, under the rosiest assumptions, which aren't even true, we're going to add $328 billion to the deficit this year, we're going to add $295 billion to the deficit the year after that, $242 billion to the deficit after that,” Massie said. “Why would I vote for that?”

Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters he had spoken to President Trump multiple times today: "He knows exactly what we're doing and why." 

Advertisement

According to the House Budget Committee, the resolution would: 

  • Provide tax relief for working families and small businesses; 
  • Reverse the Biden-Harris administration’s whole of government assault on domestic energy;
  • Rein in reckless spending that lit the fuse on inflation; 
  • Give the Trump-Vance administration the critical resources they need to secure our border and strengthen our national security.

President Trump had enthusiastically endorsed the plan, posting on X over the weekend: 

The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it! We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to “kickstart” the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.” It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

He was reportedly making last-minute calls to round up the stragglers. 

Advertisement

Democrats, meanwhile, continued screeching about imaginary cuts to Medicaid. 

I wrote earlier today: "Cutting waste, fraud, and abuse isn't taking money out of the pockets of senior citizens or anyone else. Nor is it slashing Medicare or Medicaid benefits." 

Expect to see more hysteria from the left over the phantom cuts. 

The resolution now goes to the Senate. 

Related: No, the GOP Isn't Cutting Your Social Security and Medicare

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the managing editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Recommended

Trump Team Rolls Stink Bomb Into the White House Press Room, and It's Glorious Victoria Taft
Bloodbath at MSNBC as Three More Hosts Bite the Dust Rick Moran
Flailing Democrats Turn to Yet Another Once-Effective Technique Athena Thorne
VIDEO: Islam and the West: Real History vs. Fake History Raymond Ibrahim
Did Someone Tamper With the Water in Prescott Valley, and Why Isn't This a Bigger Story? Kevin Downey Jr.
No, the GOP Isn't Cutting Your Social Security and Medicare Paula Bolyard

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Dumbest TDS Hot Take This Week...So Far: 'Rogue President'
No, the GOP Isn't Cutting Your Social Security and Medicare
The Atlantic Wants a ‘Liberal Tea Party’ and I Can't Stop Laughing
Advertisement