BREAKING: House Passes Trump-GOP Budget

The House floor was the scene of some drama tonight—what else is new?—as Republicans launched a last-minute push to drag a few GOP holdouts over the finish line to pass the budget resolution.

Earlier in the night, Republican leadership brought the resolution to the floor, only to pull it back before voting could be completed, reportedly because the GOP had a few more votes to whip. Once those were secured, the resolution came to the floor again.

The party-line vote was 217-213 in favor, with three House members abstaining. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the lone Republican holdout. He had indicated earlier in the day that he would vote no.

“If the Republican plan passes, under the rosiest assumptions, which aren't even true, we're going to add $328 billion to the deficit this year, we're going to add $295 billion to the deficit the year after that, $242 billion to the deficit after that,” Massie said. “Why would I vote for that?”

Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters he had spoken to President Trump multiple times today: "He knows exactly what we're doing and why."

According to the House Budget Committee, the resolution would:

Provide tax relief for working families and small businesses;

Reverse the Biden-Harris administration’s whole of government assault on domestic energy;

Rein in reckless spending that lit the fuse on inflation;

Give the Trump-Vance administration the critical resources they need to secure our border and strengthen our national security.

President Trump had enthusiastically endorsed the plan, posting on X over the weekend:

The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it! We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to “kickstart” the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.” It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

He was reportedly making last-minute calls to round up the stragglers.

Democrats, meanwhile, continued screeching about imaginary cuts to Medicaid.

House Republicans’ budget will take food from childrens’ mouths, care from pregnant moms, and make life harder for women and families.



This is shameful and the opposite of what women and families want. pic.twitter.com/hMgvBC1RvA — Democratic Women's Caucus (@DemWomenCaucus) February 26, 2025

I wrote earlier today: "Cutting waste, fraud, and abuse isn't taking money out of the pockets of senior citizens or anyone else. Nor is it slashing Medicare or Medicaid benefits."

Expect to see more hysteria from the left over the phantom cuts.

The resolution now goes to the Senate.

