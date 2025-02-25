Alec Baldwin Threatens to Snap the Neck of Trump Impersonator

In a confrontation with Trump impersonator Jason Scoop, the famously hot-tempered Alec Baldwin behaved more or less the way you’d expect him to: he threatened to kill Jason Scoop, although he did so more quietly and calmly than some might have predicted. Still, Baldwin’s quietly spoken threat to murder a comedian is noteworthy in light of the fact that he did, after all, kill a woman in 2021, and because of the media’s reaction, or lack thereof. If Baldwin had been a Trump supporter who threatened to murder a leftist comedian, do you think the media might have reacted differently?

Viewing the video of the confrontation that Scoop posted on X Monday, it’s actually easy to feel sympathetic toward Baldwin, at least until the notorious bully opens his mouth. Scoop repeatedly chides him for his “murder” of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins; whatever one may think of the America-hating and far-left Baldwin, he has never been charged with murder over the shooting of Hutchins, and has maintained that it was a “tragic accident.”

Anyone might lose his cool over being repeatedly accused of a murder. Baldwin started out by quite reasonably pointing out that his children lived in the building outside of which Jason Scoop was accusing him of murder, and clearly, as he maintains that no murder occurred, Baldwin didn’t want his kids to hear him being accused in this way. But Alec Baldwin being Alec Baldwin, he very quickly crosses the line.

“If this camera wasn’t here,” Baldwin tells the fake Trump, “I’d snap your f**kin’ neck in half and break your f**kin neck, right, as you know that, don’t you?” A bit later, Baldwin issues a new threat: “I’ll take that camera and I’ll shove it up your a**.” And so all in all, it was just another day in the life of Alec Baldwin.

Fox News found this incident newsworthy, and it was. Baldwin is a high-profile actor, as well as one of the most prominent and vociferous critics of President Trump. Many have insisted that he got off far too lightly over his shooting of Halyna Hutchins, and that this leniency was yet another example of the Biden regime’s two-tier justice system, which repeatedly gave leftists a slap on the wrist for the most heinous of crimes while framing patriots for “insurrection” and treating praying Catholics and angry parents at school board meetings as terrorists.

And so Fox published a report on Monday, duly reporting that Baldwin “appeared to nearly come to blows with a comedian Sunday night near his apartment in Manhattan. Baldwin, 66, appeared to be unloading luggage from a vehicle in New York City when a Donald Trump impersonator noticed the Emmy Award-winning actor. After a vocal back-and-forth between the pair on the street, Baldwin physically threatened to snap the comedian's ‘neck in half.’"

Over at CNN, however, it’s a different world. The most trusted name in news apparently did not consider a story about a famous actor issuing a death threat to be worthy of notice, but it did run a story on Monday about Alec Baldwin. The headline was “Alec Baldwin was diagnosed with PTSD after ‘Rust’ shooting, his wife says on new reality show.”

The story doesn’t mention the confrontation with Jason Scoop; Scoop posted his video about an hour and a half after the CNN story appeared. Nevertheless, the CNN story could have been written to order by someone who was trying to reprieve Baldwin’s reputation after the Scoop confrontation. CNN quotes Baldwin’s wife, the fake Hispanic “Hilaria,” saying: “Everyone who is close to Alec has see his mental health decline. He was diagnosed with PTSD.”

Why, the poor lamb. It’s nice, however, for Baldwin, in the midst of this mental health decline, to have CNN so assiduously running interference for him. That’s the perks of being a leftist, and it also leads to a question: if Alec Baldwin were an America-First Trump supporter, and Jason Scoop were a far-left provocateur, do you think CNN would have ignored the incident? Neither do I.

Alec Baldwin is a living manifestation of leftist privilege, of the perks one enjoys if one toes the line and proves useful in the left’s war on free society and quest for authoritarian control. He is Exhibit A of the double standard not only in the justice system, but in the media, and new confirmation of the fact that the establishment media news outlets are really just propaganda arms of the far left. And so now this man who has already killed one woman can threaten to kill a man and walk away scot-free. Because, as we all know, the real problem is Donald Trump, and Baldwin has been solidly anti-Trump. That’s how the system works.