Why Was Steve Bannon Performing PR Services for Jeffrey Epstein?

If you’re a criminal defense attorney, you’re going to represent criminals. That’s just how it goes; if you don’t wanna represent criminals, you’re in the wrong line of work.

Similarly, if you’re a crisis communications expert, you’re going to represent people who were — to paraphrase famed American entrepreneur Thornton Melon — “looking out for number one, and stepped in number two.” (Good scene.)

So it’s not always fair to judge a professional by the moral failings of his or her clients.

But on the other hand, the people we choose to associate with make a statement about our values, priorities, and ethics. If all your friends are dirtbags, then you’re probably not a saint.

And this brings us to one of the loudest, most aggressive voices in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein controversy, our old pal, Steve Bannon. Along with Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene — plus a hodgepodge of marginal voices, i.e., Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes — these are the leaders of a coalition within the MAGA coalition that lacks a clear ideology, but is unified by three characteristics:

They’re the Will Rogers of conspiracy theories: They’ve never met one they didn’t like. From QAnon to the Epstein Files to wacky theories about weather-manipulation, they’re natural-born sensationalists, lured like a moth to a flame — or a pyro to a Zippo — to the most outlandish interpretations imaginable. They’re contrarian by nature. Whatever “those people” say is always a lie. (See, they’re so gosh-darn clever, they aren’t tricked by the falsehoods that fool the rest of us sheep.) And since since “those people” say Iran and Russia are our enemies and Israel is our ally, then golly gee, the opposite must surely be true. Connected to #2, they’re hardcore isolationists who loathe American power and view our military as an agent of evil. In Carlson’s own language, the world is divided between “warmongers” and “peacemakers” — and guess which side all of their enemies are on?

The Bannon-Carlson coalition is less ideological than attitudinal. And that’s why so many conservatives are baffled by their actions: Conservatism is a specific ideology. It’s a comprehensive, bottom-to-top, political philosophy. If your mind is wired ideologically, you tend to assume that others are, too.

But what’s going on with the Epstein uproar is something very, very different.

Declaring, for example, that Jeffrey Epstein was obviously an agent of Mossad and raped American girls on behalf of the Israeli government isn’t an ideology. There’s no philosophical argument linking Epstein, isolationism, Russia/Iran, and weather manipulation.

Instead, the common denominator of the Bannon-Carlson coalition is more akin to a Rorschach test, where their defining characteristic is their shared interpretation of abstract inkblots. Which is why, even when there are Pritzker-sized gaps in the data, members of that coalition still see the exact same thing.

Large gaps or small, it doesn’t matter. It’s groupthink on steroids.

And, for a combination of reasons, they see an awful lot of Jews in their inkblots.

So I wonder how this keen-eyed coalition of contrarians would interpret Steve Bannon’s service as Jeffrey Epstein’s PR consultant AFTER Epstein had pled guilty to procuring a child for prostitution in Florida.

For some reason, it seems to have been memory-holed. (That must mean… YES, another conspiracy! Must be those pesky Jews and/or their space-lasers.) Because a 2021 story in Business Insider, entitled “Jeffrey Epstein got media training from Steve Bannon for a '60 Minutes' interview that never happened, according to report,” makes some startling claims:

In [author Michael] Wolff's telling, Epstein was sitting down with Bannon to prep for an episode of "60 Minutes" that never ended up happening. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking of minors in 2019 and died in jail. Bannon told the financier to look into the camera and "not to share his racist theories on how Black people learn," according to Wolff. "You're engaging, you're not threatening, you're natural, you're friendly, you don't look at all creepy, you're a sympathetic figure," Bannon told Epstein at the time, according to Wolff. [emphasis added]

Other outlets, including The Wrap, covered it as well:

Bannon, once a top strategist for former president Donald Trump, confirmed to the Times that he encouraged Epstein to do a “60 Minutes” interview and recorded more than 15 hours of interviews with the disgraced financier.

Question: Has Steve Bannon ever released HIS Epstein tapes? If he hasn’t… then what the hell is he hiding — and which foreign government is he covering for?! (Hey, just looking at the inkblots, folks.)

In Bannon’s defense, he claims his motives were as pure and wholesome as a virgin in church:

Bannon told the Times, however, he “never media-trained anyone,” and was instead working on an unannounced documentary to demonstrate how Epstein’s “perversions and depravity toward young women were part of a life that was systematically supported, encouraged and rewarded by a global establishment that dined off his money and his influence.”

And that explanation makes total sense, of course: I’m sure an uber-wealthy, highly-connected, undercover Mossad agent would gladly donate 15 hours of his time to help Steve Bannon publicize all his evil actions. (Hey, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens, and company: How’s THIS inkblot looking to you? Don’t be cowards; I’d love to know where your instincts take you: Do you believe Bannon’s explanation or not?)

By the way, Epstein has been dead for almost six years. Why hasn’t Bannon released this documentary yet?

You’d assume that all the Epstein publicity would make it a slam-dunk hit. Yet I don’t recall seeing him film anywhere. It’s not on Netflix, YouTube, The Daily Wire, Prime, or Hulu. According to his filmography, Steve Bannon hasn’t produced anything since 2019’s award-winning Canadian classic, “Claws of the Red Dragon.”

Isn’t that weird?

It’s worth noting that Elon Musk deleted his X post about Trump and Epstein but kept this one up:

Bannon is in the Epstein files — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

Have at it, conspiracy nerds: You’ve got a new inkblot to fetishize.

