Is Your Phone Making You Sad?

If you're anything like me, it doesn't take a scientific study for you to realize you're probably on your phone too much, and I'm not just talking about using it to communicate with friends, family, and colleagues. I'm talking about all the other stuff.

For example, last night, I wrote my final article for the day for PJM, grabbed the book I'm currently reading, and hopped in the tub for a nice relaxing bath. Half an hour later, I realized I hadn't even opened the book, but I had researched some info for another article I'm working on, looked up some things to do for an upcoming trip I'm taking, read a few articles on Twitchy, and perused Facebook and Instagram.

As it turns out, spending too much time on your phone is bad for your mental health. Again, it probably didn't take a scientific study to figure this out, but now we have a little proof to back up the idea.

Researchers at Georgetown University, the Veterans Administration, the University of Alberta, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of British Columbia conducted a study on 467 people, ages 18 to 74, that required those people to stay off their smartphones unless they were receiving phone calls and texts. Essentially, they weren't allowed to use any app or services that required the internet.

The researchers say they weren't overly strict about the rules. People could still use their phones for communication, and they could still use other devices, such as computers and tablets, for internet activities. According to NewsNation, "The intent was to find out only how much smartphone web engagement people could do without, as opposed to general internet accessibility."

While participants reported that it was difficult initially, they eventually felt better overall. Researchers say that activities and assessments conducted showed a 91% improvement in the participants' attention spans in just two weeks. 71% of those involved said their overall mood improved, and 73% reported a better general well-being. "The effects on attention were about as large as if participants had become 10 years younger," one of the researchers told NPR.

To be honest, much of the study felt like something you could probably guess at without doing any research, but there were a few things that did kind of shock me. For example, many of the participants were not able to finish a full two-week period without internet access on their phones. Something else I found encouraging is that the researchers found that even just taking smaller breaks, maybe an hour or two a day, can be beneficial to your mental health. Even those people who didn't finish the study saw positive mental health results.

They felt more engaged with the world around them, whether it was with nature or their human relationships. They slept better, and they spent more time on activities and hobbies they enjoy.

Personally, I'd been trying that myself before I even read about the study. For example, I used to play games on my phone at night before bed, but for the last month or so, I've been trying to read a few chapters in a book instead. On the nights I'm successful, it does make me feel happier and like I've actually accomplished something rather than just wasting time. It also helps me sleep better, I think.

I also know there are times when I'm fully engaged in the real world, and I forget about my phone for an hour or two. It's a shock to my system. Like last Friday, I had a lunch date, and before I knew it, two hours of good in-person conversation had passed and I realized I hadn't even thought about my phone. Personally, I'd like to make an effort to have more of those moments going forward.

What about you? Do you make a point to spend less time on your phone (after reading PJ Media, of course)? How has it impacted you?